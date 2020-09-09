Why does Gregory Porter always wear a hat?

Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Gregory Porter is one of the finest soul singers of the past decade.

But one thing you may have noticed about Gregory is his rather distinctive hat.

So why does he always wear one?

For all of his public appearances, Gregory wears a flat cap - a Kangol Summer Spitfire - with a modified strap that covers his ears and chin.

He has spoken about its use as a kind of security blanket, and refers to it as his “jazz hat".

Speaking to Jazz Weekly, the interviewer asked "What's with the weird and wonderful hat?". Gregory replied: "I've had some surgery on my skin, so this has been my look for a little while and will continue to be for a while longer. People recognise me by it now. It is what it is."

He also told the BBC that he wants to be "less about my hat and more about my heart and my sound".

Speaking to The Independent about his hat, he said: “I get recognised for the hat in airports. In the UK, they know me quite well but they don’t give me a free pass, I get fully checked and secured.

"There has been a time or two when I have been asked to sing to let them know it’s really me. When a person in uniform asks you to do something you are conditioned to do it."