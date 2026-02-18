Jack Black’s cover of ‘Wicked Game’ is surprisingly soulful – watch it here

Jack Black has quite the voice on him, as displayed during his 'Wicked Game' cover. Picture: Getty/YouTube

By Thomas Edward

You most likely know him for his goofball comedy.

Over the past 25 or so years, Jack Black has established himself as one of Hollywood's premier comedy talents.

With his mix of screwball theatrics and infectious high energy, he's starred in big-budget movies like Jumanji, Minecraft: The Movie, Kung Fu Panda, alongside rom-coms like Shallow Hal and of course, The Holiday.

For those who follow Black, however, know that he is also a musician – and music (particularly rock music) has played a major part in his life and career.

Arguably, his most iconic role was in School Of Rock, where he played amateur rock musician Dewey Finn, who duped a school into thinking he was a supply teacher to form a band with the school children.

He has also played as part of rock duo Tenacious D for the same amount of time, touring the world over alongside his bandmate Kyle Gass.

So, despite leaning into the more comedic elements of music, he has the singing chops.

Which was a surprise when he performed Chris Isaak's classic schmoozer 'Wicked Game', and blew away everyone who listened.

Jack Black in 2006 rom-com The Holiday alongside Kate Winslet. Picture: Alamy

Strangely enough, Black has quite an operatic voice, which he displayed in the past with a cover of Seal's epic 'Kiss From A Rose' on American Idol.

Though he'll more often than not make a joke out of it if he leans into a note for too long.

But with 'Wicked Game', he uses the full force of his singing talents and it's surprisingly soulful.

Playing live on air in 2022 for SiriusXM, the comedy rock duo toned it down with a gentle acoustic performance of Isaak's 1989 classic.

'Wicked Game' is no doubt one of the most romantic songs ever written, and is a sure-fire winner to play if you're intent on winning the affections of that lucky someone.

The iconic black and white music video where Isaak writhes around in the sand with supermodel Helena Christensen is forever etched into pop cultural history.

So when Jack Black and his bandmate Gass start performing in board shorts and scruffy t-shirts, you expect it to be a joke from the get-go.

But it's not, anything but. In fact, it's just a shame that their cover version only lasted for less than two minutes.

Tenacious D — Wicked Game (Chris Isaak Cover) | LIVE Performance | SiriusXM

Especially when Jack Black peaks at those high notes, you wonder why he never pursued a career as a soul singer.

The comments on the video uploaded to YouTube say it all, with one person writing: "Jack has an incredible voice. A lot of his fans know him from his comedy movies. Whenever he sings legit like this, he crushes."

Another wrote, "JB's vocal range just ALWAYS gives me goosebumps!" with someone else adding, "This isn't just Jack Black."

Clearly blown over by his version, another commenter said, "Jack's comedic value almost makes us forget how much of a talented musician he really is. That voice is insane."

Nodding to the fact that their cover was fairly short, someone else wrote, "It’s practically blasphemy a full version doesn’t exist."

Tenacious D - Wicked Game

Jack Black and his Tenacious D partner in crime did take heed to their fans' words, however.

The duo decided to fully record a studio version of 'Wicked Game' months later due to the overwhelmingly positive reaction to it.

Typically, however, the pair couldn't keep a straight face for long enough to make the accompanying music video a serious one.

Riffing on the original music video, it sees them both in their undies strutting along the beach at dusk.

Not quite as easy on the eye as Helena Christensen and Chris Isaak, some might say, but it doesn't take away from a genuinely beautiful rendition.