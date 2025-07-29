How Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne defied the odds to celebrate over 40 years of marriage

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne were an unconventional couple. But they loved each other eternally. Picture: Alamy

By Thomas Edward

They were certainly an unconventional couple.

Former Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne needed to be kept on the straight and narrow during a turbulent time in his life, and luckily he met Sharon who loved him enough to be his rock.

But whatever you may think of the heads of the Osbourne family, there's absolutely no doubting that Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon's life together was a story of undying love and commitment to each other.

Both Ozzy and Sharon are British icons and household names in their own right: Ozzy being the wild man rocker and Sharon his shrewd partner who helped transform his career.

It was a partnership that helped the Osbournes become globally renowned as a family.

For 43 years Ozzy and Sharon were married, until Ozzy sadly passed away on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76.

Sharon was there for him until the very end, in a love story that defied the odds. Here's everything you need to know about their marriage:

How did Ozzy and Sharon meet?

Ozzy and Sharon in 1981. (AP Photo/Douglas Pizac). Picture: Alamy

Ozzy and Sharon first crossed paths way back when in 1970, as it was Sharon's father Don Arden who managed his band Black Sabbath.

At that time, as Black Sabbath were making it big in the States, Sharon was just 18 years old.

Ozzy was 22, but was on the cusp of marrying his first wife, Thelma, so there wasn't any hint of romance between the two.

He'd welcome two children (a daughter Jessica in 1972 and a son Louis in 1975) with Thelma, though their relationship wouldn't last.

It's been suggested that the rocker wasn't faithful to Thelma with various women, including Sharon, who were seeing each other before they'd split.

Over the years, Ozzy has been vocal about the shame he felt, feeling that he got married too soon.

"I put that woman through hell. I should have never married her," he wrote in his biography I Am Ozzy. "She didn't deserve it: she wasn't a bad person, and she wasn't a bad wife."

It was Sharon that kick-started Ozzy’s solo career.

Ozzy and Sharon with Aimée, Kelly and newborn baby Jack. Picture: Alamy

Ozzy and Sharon became serious once he was kicked out of Black Sabbath and let go by his management.

In disarray because of his issues with substance abuse, Sharon's involvement ensured he made a recovery.

She then took over responsibilities as Ozzy's manager and encouraged him to pursue a career as a solo musician.

With Sharon behind him, Ozzy went on to get a group together and release 'Crazy Train' in 1980, which became a hit and gave him the confidence he needed to really give music a go without Black Sabbath.

Once Ozzy was a success, it was Sharon's idea to create the festival Ozzfest, which put Ozzy back into the metal music zeitgeist again throughout the 90s.

The festival was a reaction to Ozzy being turned down to play Lollapalooza, as the organisers thought he was too "uncool".

When did Ozzy and Sharon tie the knot?

Ozzy and Sharon tied the knot on July 4, 1982, in Maui, Hawaii. Their wedding took place just a few months after Ozzy's divorce from Thelma was finalised.

Looking fresh-faced and loved-up, the pair wore angelic outfits that were slightly out of character.

Both dressed in white – with Ozzy sporting an all-white suit and bowtie, and Sharon in a delicate lace gown with a high neck – they've very likely been dressed completely in black ever since.

Soon after, on September 2, 1983, the couple welcomed their first child, Aimée; followed by Kelly on October 27, 1984; and Jack on November 8, 1985.

Aimée decided to stay out of the spotlight, while Kelly and Jack followed in their father's footsteps in pursuit of fame.

The entire family turned into household names after their hilariously unconventional reality television show The Osbournes became the biggest show in the world in 2002.

Like most marriages, it wasn’t always easy.

The Osbournes turned into household names after their reality television show became a huge global hit in 2002. Picture: Alamy

A marriage wouldn't be a marriage without its hardships. Ozzy and Sharon's marriage wasn't any different.

In fact, things were probably a lot more up and down than your average married couple, especially when you add rock 'n' roll excess into the mix.

In 1989, Ozzy got blackout drunk and attacked Sharon, though she didn't press charges.

He spent three months in rehab and Sharon chose to stay with him throughout his recovery.

"I had no idea who was sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn't my husband," Sharon recalled in the documentary Biography: Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne.

"He goes to a stage where he gets that look in his eyes, the shutters were down and I just couldn't get through to him."

Ozzy and Sharon renewed their wedding vows in 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes). Picture: Alamy

Even after the success of The Osbournes, the pair were on the rocks again in 2013 and in 2016, because of Ozzy relapsing and his rumoured infidelity.

They even prepared for divorce after Ozzy had an affair with his hairstylist, but Sharon stuck by his side.

"I've done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don't do it anymore," Ozzy said in an interview with GQ Magazine.

"I got my reality check and I'm lucky she didn't leave me. I'm not proud of that. I was p*ssed off with myself. But I broke her heart."

The couple renewed their wedding vows in 2017 after resolving their issues, saying it was more meaningful than their initial wedding.

Ozzy and Sharon loved each other till the very end.

Sharon stuck by Ozzy's side throughout his Parkinson's battle. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency). Picture: Alamy

Highs and lows aside, Ozzy and Sharon stuck by each other's side through thick and thin until the very end.

After struggling privately for some time, Ozzy revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2020.

It meant that he could no longer perform live, his lifeblood, having to cancel several tours with fans never knowing if they'd see him on stage again.

That was until 'Back To The Beginning' was announced, the final concert where Ozzy would reunite with his former Black Sabbath band mates for the very last time.

Tributes left on 'Black Sabbath Bridge' in Birmingham following Ozzy's passing. Picture: Alamy

Held at Birmingham's Villa Park, just down the road from where it all began for Ozzy, it was Sharon's idea, whose management brought it all together and invited some of the biggest names in heavy metal for the occasion.

Not only that, but all proceeds went to charity, raising nearly £150 million for charities like Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, Acorns Children's Hospice, and other local charities in Birmingham.

Ozzy made it. He fulfilled his dream of performing on stage for a final time. But just over two weeks later, at the age of 76, he died.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," a statement shared by the family on July 23rd read.

Surrounded by his family and loved ones, Ozzy died at home. Of course, Sharon was beside him, like always.