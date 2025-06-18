Why Pierce Brosnan’s wife calls actor a 'superhero' at home

Pierce and Keely married in 2001 after meeting in 1994. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Brosnan have been together for almost 24 years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pierce Brosnan is a “superhero” at home, his wife Keely Shaye Smith has said.

Speaking with People in October 2022 ahead of Pierce’s debut in the DC extended universe film Black Adam, Keely said that her husband of over 20 years was already “a superhero at home, so why not on the big screen too?”

Prompted about what makes the former James Bond actor such a star at home as well as on the big screen, she told the US magazine: “His heart. He has a big heart, [a] generous, warm, kind heart.”

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith at the Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again World Premiere. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this week (June 14), Pierce opened up about how "blessed” he feels to have Keely in his life.

Discussing their marriage, the 72-year-old actor said marriage was all about being good at “solving problems” together.

“It’s just solving one problem after the [other],” he told Fox News Digital while promoting his latest project, the Western film The Unholy Trinity.

“Whether it’s the washing machine or how far the finances are going to go or what your dreams are,” he added. “But ultimately we just enjoy each other’s company enormously.”

Pierce Brosnan and Keely arrive at Goldeneye premiere in 1995

The pair are each other’s “best friends,” Keely told People back in 2022, something she credits as one of the keys to their long-lasting relationship.

Similarly to Pierce, she also credited “solving problems day in, year after year,” as well as “liking each other” and “getting on with each other” as what has kept them together for so long.

And while these answers may seem obvious, it’s evident from the couple’s 30-year-plus dedication to each other that it’s important not to overlook these essential aspects to any relationship.

On the subject of supporting each other, Pierce continued in his recent interview: “[Keely]’s given me wings to fly and let me, you know, gallivant around the world here making movies.”

Keely and Pierce are currently supporting both of their sons, Dylan and Paris, as they attempt follow their father into careers on the screen.

The pair both have small roles in The Unholy Trinity, which marks both young men’s big screen debuts.