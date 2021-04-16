Princess Beatrice facts: Royal's age, husband, parents, job and net worth revealed

16 April 2021, 15:24

Princess Beatrice
Picture: Getty

Princess Beatrice of York is the ninth in line to the British throne, and the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

But what does she do for a living and who is her husband? Here are all the important facts:

  1. Who is Princess Beatrice?

    Princess Beatrice (left) and Eugenie
    Princess Beatrice (left) and Eugenie. Picture: Getty

    The older sister of Princess Eugenie, Beatrice was born on August 8, 1988 in Portland Hospital, London.

    Her full name is Beatrice Elizabeth Mary, with both middle names referencing her grandmother’s full name. She is the Queen’s fifth eldest grandchild, and is eighth in line to the throne.

    Beatrice and Eugenie are the children of Prince Andrew, Duke Of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, though their parents split in 1996.

    In 2005, Beatrice revealed that she suffers from dyslexia, and has done since the age of seven.

  2. What is Princess Beatrice's job?

    Beatrice works for a US-based technology company called Afiniti, according to People.

    In 2016, it was reported that the royal’s Linkedin page revealed she worked as a research associate for Children In Crisis.

    Beatrice was also said to have worked for an investment firm for some time, before becoming an international production analyst at Sony Pictures.

    Also In 2016, the royal was reported to be looking to become a business consultant. Buckingham Palace said at the time: “Princess Beatrice continues to pursue a career in business.

    “Beyond this we have never commented on individual employers. We would not comment on how the princess is spending her private time.” 

  3. Who is Princess Beatrice's husband?

    Beatrice with Edo Mozzi in 2019
    Beatrice with Edo Mozzi in 2019. Picture: Getty

    Princess Beatrice confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in December 2018, when they attended the Berggruen Prize Gala at the New York Public Library together.

    Known as Edo, he is CEO of Banda Property, a London-based property development company specialising in creating "exceptional homes". He is also the founder of a charity called Cricket Builds Hope, which teaches Rwandans how to play cricket as a tool for positive social change in the country.

    Beatrice and Edoardo married in July 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, Windsor, and was not publicly announced in advance, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    She previously had a 10-year romance with Dave Clark, an executive for cab app Uber. However, their relationship came to an end in 2016. 

    Princess Beatrice and Dave Clark in 2016
    Princess Beatrice and Dave Clark in 2016. Picture: Getty

    Clark has since married girlfriend Lynn Anderson after a whirlwind romance of less than two years.

  4. What is Princess Beatrice's net worth?

    It is thought that Beatrice and Eugenie share a net worth of around £3.6 million.

