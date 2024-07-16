Crowded House's 10 greatest songs, ranked

They're beloved Down Under and just about everywhere else.

Crowded House are one of the most successful antipodean bands of all time, selling over 15 million records since their formation in 1985.

Their native New Zealand and Australia embraced their music first, though it wasn't long until the United States and further afield cottoned on.

The gorgeous, melodic talent of singer Neil Finn shaped Crowded House's pop rock sound, whose songs sound instantly nostalgic, and possess an instant emotional impact.

Bizarrely, Crowded House are one of those bands whose songs bury into your subconscious - you likely know more of their songs than you'd realise.

Finn and bassist player Nick Seymour have been the only constant in an ever-changing lineup throughout the years, with Finn's sons Elroy and Liam joining their most recent iteration to make it a truly family affair.

Despite Neil Finn taking time out to tour as a member of Fleetwood Mac, Crowded House is where it all began for his glittering career in music.

To see why their band name was adorned by almost every t-shirt wearing student in the nineties, we've ranked their ten greatest songs"

'It’s Only Natural' Crowded House - It's Only Natural 'It's Only Natural' wouldn't be the same if it weren't for the added layer of brotherly harmonies. For their third album, Woodface, Crowded House recruited Neil's brother Tim after they'd already been writing an album together - it wasn't that unusual, as they made music together in previous band Split Enz. Bolstered by the sibling creativity, 'It's Only Natural' peaked at number five on the US Alternative charts after its 1991 release.

'Into Temptation' Crowded House - Into Temptation 'Into Temptation' was inspired by a strange evening in New Zealand when a male rugby team and female netball team congregated in a bar, and ended up copping off with each other. The opening lyrics "you opened up your door, I couldn't believe my luck" was directly inspired by Finn opening his door to stumble upon a netball player and rugby player primed to 'get it on'. Tackling themes like sin and excess, 'Into Temptation' took Crowded House to the belly of God-fearing punishment, with Finn saying he got the idea for the song from "weird places".

'When You Come' Crowded House - When You Come 'When You Come' didn't make much of a dent in the charts after its 1988 release, featuring on Crowded House's second album, Temple Of Low Men. But it has resonated with fans as the years have gone by, and has even made more sense to Neil Finn himself. "That was the first time I was conscious of a real stream-of-consciousness lyric," he said in 1998. "Images just fell out one on top of another. I didn't, at the time, think it was all that connected – but actually, now, it seems like quite a coherent statement. I was just juxtaposing the natural world with a personal... pledge, really, I suppose."

'Something So Strong' Crowded House - Something So Strong From Crowded House's 1986 self-titled debut album, 'Something So Strong' is Neil Finn's testament to the transformative power of love. Dating back to 1984, the song wasn't actually written for his wife - who he married for several years by this point with his son Liam just a toddler - despite alluding to an everlasting love. Finn's songwriting typically isn't autobiographical but is always universal, exemplified by one of the band's earliest hits, 'Something So Strong' which reached the top ten of the US rock charts.

'Better Be Home Soon' Crowded House - Better Be Home Soon (Official Video) One of Crowded House's more deceptive songs, 'Better Be Home Soon' sounds like the kind of swooning, hands aloft soft rock ballad you'd be swaying to your partner with at one of their concerts. But the lyrics are darker than they first appear - throughout the song Finn implores his lover to return home as he's at the end of his tether and is ready to leave her. Though it's been interpreted in various ways by fans of the band, which pleases Neil: "I'm quite happy to have songs that are open-ended enough to lend themselves to any occasion," he said. "And that song has indeed been embraced by people who have been homesick, embraced by people who have separated from their loved ones, embraced by people who have just fallen in love."

'Instinct' Crowded House - Instinct 'Instinct', like much of Crowded House's music, sounds like one of those ear-worms you've known forever without always realising it, especially the chorus: "Your instinct can't be wrong". Proving they could still battle with the best of bands in the nineties, 'Instinct' was a heavy hitter in the UK, peaking at number twelve in the charts as it served as the main single from their 1996 greatest hits compilation, Recurring Dream: The Very Best Of Crowded House. Fun fact: the band themselves absolutely loathed the music video, choosing to leave it out of their video compilation DVD, Dreaming: The Videos.

'Distant Sun' Crowded House - Distant Sun By 1993, Crowded House's reputation Stateside began to wane, but that didn't detract Finn from writing about the unexplainable moments and emotions that bind humanity - namely love - in his own characteristic way. "It's just wanting to get to know somebody, the unknowability of people, and the different influences that come from way, way out there in the universe that we don't even know about," Finn later explained about 'Distant Sun'. 'Distant Sun' edged into the UK top twenty after its release, but has gone on to become a fan favourite in the years since.

'Weather With You' Crowded House - Weather With You A song about making the best of a situation no matter how negative, Crowded House's 1991 single 'Weather With You' of course became synonymous with a change in the weather. "We were trying to imagine a time and a place, and the line 'Walking around the room singing 'Stormy Weather' helped us get into some atmosphere of somebody troubled who is always on their own in a room," Finn later explained. "We were trying to find lines that described the scene, like the 'small boat made of china,' and that feeling of ennui or languishing that permeates the song. Ultimately, the theme of the song is, of course, that you are creating your own weather, you are making your own environment, always." The song's sunny mindset proved to be a ray of sunshine amongst Crowded House's British fanbase, beaming them into the UK charts for what would be their top ten hit.

'Fall At Your Feet' Crowded House - Fall At Your Feet A vulnerable declaration of unconditional love would evolve into one of Crowded House's most beloved hits. 1991 single 'Fall At Your Feet' is one of the most gorgeous songs that Neil Finn ever put into the world, a sincere and loving ode to loyalty. An almost angelic combination of vocal melody and chords ensured 'Fall At Your Feet' eventually became a BPI Silver-selling single, reaching number seventeen in the UK charts and featuring on their lauded album, Woodface. In the years since its release, the song has also been covered by the likes of James Blunt, David Essex, and Busted.