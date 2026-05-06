Simple Minds' 10 greatest songs, ranked

Few bands have shape-shifted quite like them.

Starting out as snotty punks playing Glasgow's dingiest venues, Simple Minds went on to rule the world, filling stadium after stadium.

Formed in 1977 by schoolmates Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill – who remain the band's sole founding members today – Simple Minds dabbled in various scenes and styles.

This inquisitive approach to music-making typified the band throughout their formative years, moving from punk to new wave to synth-pop to stadium rock with ear-ringing ease.

Throughout the 80s, Simple Minds evolved into one of the era's most recognisable groups, breaking America whilst they were at it.

Having sold over 60 million records, they were the most commercially successful band to come from Scotland, performing to nearly as many people – and even playing at Live Aid in Philadelphia.

The group have accumulated numerous awards and accolades, including several BRIT Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and a coveted Ivor Novello Award to boot.

With songs that blend electronic groove with hopeful, lung-bursting sing-along choruses, Simple Minds are still wowing crowds worldwide.

Let's delve into why they're one of Scotland's greatest ever musical exports with their ten greatest songs:

‘She’s A River’ Simple Minds - She's A River The first single from their 1995 album Good News From The Next World, 'She's A River' saw Simple Minds rock hard. Perhaps riding the coattails of the grunge movement, the band turned their amps up to eleven for this anthemic fist-pumper. The lyrics were based on author Hermann Hesse's novel about self-discovery, Siddhartha, a book that Jim Kerr held dear throughout chaotic times in his personal life. "As a younger man I relied so much on this book (among many others) to guide me through my own chaos. That need continues, as does the need to have inspirational music driving me on further still," he revealed in a 2019 interview.

‘All The Things She Said’ Simple Minds - All The Things She Said 1986 hit 'All The Things She Said' was inspired by a fairly intense story – for a pop single at least. Kerr read about Polish political prisoners stuck in Russia since the end of World War Two, and decided to write a song about them. "There was an interview with wives of guys that had been away for a long time, taken away, and some of the beautiful quotations that the women had used became sort of the background for that song," Kerr explained in a 2014 interview. The track was the third single to come from the band's massive 1986 album Once Upon A Time.

‘Real Life’ Simple Minds - Real Life With the 1991 album Real Life, Simple Minds revisited the bold, high romance pop rock that transformed them into global superstars several albums earlier. Whilst the album was largely panned by critics, it still reached No.2 in the UK charts and produced several great singles. Its title track was one of the aforementioned, a song about star-crossed lovers from New York City facing disaster. A defiant song story we all know and love, it proved that Jim Kerr and the band were capable of pulling out a classic – and with the critical negativity they met, they'd come out fighting.

‘Glittering Prize’ Simple Minds - Glittering Prize "It's about getting a glimpse of something and going out on a chase for it against all the odds. If you're after something, or something's really beckoning, just go for it." That was the meaning behind the 1982 single 'Glittering Prize', according to singer Jim Kerr. It was also a sentiment that typified a band with their heart set on greater pastures. 'Glittering Prize' was the band's second single to break the Top 20 of the UK charts, and now retrospective feels like a mission statement for the group's glittering career.

‘Waterfront’ Simple Minds - Waterfront For 1983 single 'Waterfront', Simple Minds took inspiration from a source close to home. The waterfront they're referring to is the River Clyde in Glasgow. "The song itself is about the rebirth of our city," lead singer Jim Kerr revealed in a 2014 interview. "It talks about the water, and anyone listening might think it's Biblical. A baptism or something." It's no surprise Simple Minds debuted the song whilst supporting U2 at Dublin's Phoenix Park, though it'd take the band years to shake the "Scottish U2" comparison.

‘Let There Be Love’ Simple Minds - Let There Be Love At the turn of the 90s, Simple Minds were fragmented, exhausted and disillusioned. But they turned this energy into the uplifting, unifying album Real Life, led by the first single 'Let There Be Love'. Turning a new corner as the new decade beckoned, Jim Kerr said the song was a “story of ambition", one that intended to bring people together. It certainly brought plenty of their fans together, which took the song to No.6 in the UK charts in 1991.

‘Promised You A Miracle’ Simple Minds - Promised You A Miracle It's a real synth-pop jam – no wonder 'Promised You A Miracle' was the song that broke Simple Minds into the mainstream consciousness. After its release in 1982, it saw the new wave group reach its loftiest chart heights yet, peaking at number thirteen in their first entry into the Top 40 of the UK charts. "More than anything what I needed there and then as I attempted to write our first bona-fide hit song, was to discover something that would strike clearly and was obviously catchy enough to lodge in the brain of any casual listeners who came across it on radio," said Jim Kerr in 2014. His lyrical handiwork – and the grooviest riff laid down by Burchill – landed the band their Top Of The Pops debut.

‘Alive And Kicking’ Simple Minds - Alive And Kicking (Live) This song title said it all for Simple Minds' singer Jim Kerr, whose life was well and truly 'Alive And Kicking' when this track launched into the charts in 1985. Kerr had reasons to celebrate life on a personal level, having married The Pretenders' singer Chrissie Hynde who had a child together the following year. At that time, 'Alive And Kicking' helped kick off the band's career across the Atlantic, with the song reaching number three in the US Billboard charts. "We were in New York, it was summer, Manhattan. We could feel the band was really on the verge of something, and I think that positivity and that idea of hope formed the lyrics," Kerr later revealed.