They made electronica mainstream.

Formed in 1977, The Human League started out as an art project that brought elements of pop music together with the new horizon of computer technology.

At first the Sheffield group were fairly experimental, before Ian Craig Marsh and Martyn Ware departed to found Heaven 17 leaving singer Philip Oakey to take the mantle – and take the mantle he did.

With Oakey at the helm, and singers Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley by his side, The Human League transformed into one of the 1980s most pivotal bands.

They helped spearhead the Second British Invasion, when countless UK bands flooded the US charts thanks to visual impact of MTV.

Zany haircuts and outlandish outfits was what made MTV viewers tick, so New Wave bands coming out of Britain felt tailor-made.

But of course they needed the hits to make it a success, and The Human League had plenty.

Throughout their career, the band have sold over 20 million records, not to mention the list of awards they've received such as the BRIT Award for Best British Breakthrough Act in 1982.

The synth-pop group are ever-present on stages today still, owing to catalogue of enduring hits. That said, we've ranked the very best of them:

'Tell Me When' The Human League - Tell Me When (Official Video Release HD) 'Tell Me When' saw The Human League back in the Top 10 of the UK charts for the first time in eight years after its 1994 – just don't call it a 'comeback' to Phil Oakey. The infectiously beatific song saw the group embrace the kind of techno-pop that had most of Europe in its grip. It was also the first single The Human League released since they departed from major label Virgin, proving that they had the passion and ideas to keep making music long into the future.

'Being Boiled' The Human League - Being Boiled [HD Video] 'Being Boiled' was The Human League's debut single, though they were a slightly different outfit then, and certainly lacked the polished synth-pop sheen that catapulted them to superstardom. Their 1978 single was later re-released in 1982 – by which time it was regarded as a hugely influential landmark in electronic music by the likes of Depeche Mode and Soft Cell – reaching No.6 in the UK charts. Oddly enough, this song became the backing track for pop group Liberty X's cover of Chaka Khan's 'Ain't Nobody' in 2003, which itself peaked at No.3.

'The Sound of the Crowd' The Human League - The Sound Of The Crowd 'The Sound Of The Crowd' became a major breakthrough for The Human League, as it was the first song of theirs to penetrate the UK charts in a meaningful way, reaching No.12 in 1981. It was also the first song of theirs to feature the band's brand new backing singers in Susan Ann Sulley and Joanne Catherall alongside frontman Phil Oakey. Despite the song's catchiness, it features some very obscure lyrics, notably: "Make a shroud pulling combs through a backwash frame" and "Stroke a pocket with a print of a laughing sound". The band's guitarist Ian Burden in a 2009 interview that: "I scribbled down some stream-of-consciousness words so that I could demonstrate the vocal parts to him (Oakey) without having to do the naff la-la-la-hum-hum-hum type of explanation. He went off and wrote a new chorus vocal, but surprisingly kept my verse lyrics!?"

'Open Your Heart' The Human League - Open Your Heart The stylised music video for 'Open Your Heart' helped propel The Human League into the top end of the UK charts, alongside their debut album Dare!. The opening scene is a video montage of the portraits of the band's six members precisely as they appear on the cover of the album It's look coordinated with the album's artwork, and the match-up help music fans realise that The Human League were destined for great things. 'Open Your Heart' peaked at No.6 and proved that the band were at the peak of the era's electro-pop stars.

'Mirror Man' The Human League - Mirror Man Writing 'Mirror Man' after returning from an extensive world tour, Phil Oakey channeled his love of Motown and music that pre-dated the New Wave era. Caught up in the whirlwind of their rising fame, Oakey looked to the music that inspired him growing up – despite the track having their trademark synth production. Some years later, Oakey revealed the lyrics were actually about Adam Ant, a superstar who he felt was believing his own hype and losing touch with reality. He concealed the song's meaning at first, afraid of offending Ant, for good reason given it became a massive No.2 hit after featuring on their Fascination EP.

'(Keep Feeling) Fascination' The Human League - (Keep Feeling) Fascination Some poor chap had their house and street painted completely orange for the odd music video to '(Keep Feeling) Fascination', The Human League's jittering 1983 single. In truth, the area was semi-derelict, but it got attention from fans on both sides of the Atlantic. Spliced with footage of the group performing, Phil Oakey wanted people to see that they were an actual band who played live with actual instruments. "The aim of the video is to show that we're a group who play music together ... This should help us in America where they believe we are a manufactured item mainly because we've never been live on TV there." '(Keep Feeling) Fascination' reached No.2 in the UK charts, No.8 in the US charts, and the house remained orange until its demolition.

'Human' The Human League - Human By the mid-80s, the New Wave era was fading fast and The Human League's previous album Hysteria failed to produce any Top 10 hit singles. So they changed tack. Their 1986 album Crash saw the band enlist budding R&B producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who had recently produced Janet Jackson's album Control. Lewis penned the lyrics to 'Human' about the male habit of cheating, but how women manage to conceal their secrets far better. The message seemed to resonate with Americans, as the soulful single reached No.1 in the US, the band's second and final song to do so.

'Love Action (I Believe In Love)' The Human League - Love Action (I Believe In Love) from ‘Multi Coloured Swap Shop’ Few synth-pop hooks have engrained in the memory banks quite as hard as the dazzling riff in chorus for 'Love Action (I Believe In Love)' . The song's lovelorn lyrics are a semi-autobiographical account of vocalist Phil Oakey's relationships, singing: "I've been a husband and a lover too" alludes to how he'd been unfaithful to his then-wife. He later explained to Mojo: "It was a celebration of the hope that people could be more open about their sex lives." The No.3 single from the band's 1981 album Dare! also provided George Michael with the inspiration for his satirical 2004 song 'Shoot The Dog'.

'Together in Electric Dreams' with Giorgio Moroder Philip Oakey, Giorgio Moroder - Together in Electric Dreams 'Together in Electric Dreams' was written for 1984 sci-fi romcom Electric Dreams, but far outshone the film in terms of its popularity. The Human League's singer teamed up with synth music master Giorgio Moroder for the track, later working on a full album together imaginatively titled Phil Oakey & Giorgio Moroder. Despite the song's success, reaching No.3 in the UK charts and since having become revered as a synth-pop classic, Oakey wasn't a fan. The Story of... 'Together in Electric Dreams' by Phil Oakey and Giorgio Moroder "It was just a quick thing to do in a robot-like fashion. They sent me a tape, I wrote the words and popped down to London for two hours one afternoon and did it. I never liked that song," he revealed in 1985. "I thought it was just an old-fashioned synth record, sub-romantic and a bit sentimental, but my words were good."