How to choose your dating profile picture: Why pets win prizes and other tips

20 May 2021, 16:15

Woman taking a selfie with a dog
Pictures with pets are always a winner. Picture: Getty

When it comes to online dating, getting your profile picture right is key. Not sure where to start? Here's some tips and tricks to make sure you capture your best angle...

A picture is worth a thousand words, as the old saying goes, and nowhere is this more true than on your dating profile.

First impressions count online just as much as in real life, so if your photos don’t stand out from the crowd, potential dates will quickly move on. Here are some tips from Smooth Singles on choosing the perfect profile photo.

Good lighting works wonders

The quality of the lighting in your photos makes or breaks a profile picture, but it’s easy to disregard when you’re probably mainly concentrating on what your face looks like.

Unless you happen to have a photography studio on hand, the best lighting is natural light, so step outside where you will be lit on all sides.

Remember not to stand with your back to the sun, however, or your face won’t be visible at all. If you are taking a photo inside, try and get hold of a ring light, which will light your face evenly and make your eyes sparkle.

Say cheese

A lot of people think that a moody pout makes them look seductive, but the reality is that it just makes them look like grumpy and miserable and that isn’t going to attract many dates.

A smile makes you look warm, open and approachable, and like you’ll be fun to spend time with. If you feel self-conscious about your smile and are struggling to choose a photo, ask a friend to choose one for you.

Man taking a selfie with his smartphone.
Smile for the camera! Picture: Getty

Use a flash

Even if you’re lit by natural light, having the flash turned on is a good idea. A flash can smooth out blemishes and disguise wrinkles on your face, as well as removing shadows beneath your eyes, all of which will make your skin look beautiful.

Most cameras today have a setting that stops you getting the notorious ‘red eye’ so you should look great in every shot.

Pets win prizes

A survey by YouGov found that people who have dogs and cats are more likely to get dates, so don’t be shy about using a photo with your pet in it. If you don’t want to use a picture of your pet as your main profile photo, be sure to include one in the rest of your pictures.

As well as attracting animal lovers, it’s a real conversation starter, meaning you’ll receive plenty of messages. Having more than one picture on your profile gives people more of an idea who you are and they’re more likely to contact you.

Statistics show having a pet increases your chance of a date!
Statistics show having a pet increases your chance of a date! Picture: Getty

Ask for advice

We all find it very hard to be objective when choosing pictures of ourselves and are liable to end up picking something that doesn’t do us justice. Asking a trusted friend to choose your photos for you means you will end up with pictures that are both flattering and a true representation of you.

If you don’t have any pictures that you like, ask the same friend to help you take some more. Even if you take 100 pictures before you get one you both agree on it doesn’t matter, as having a few great photos will pay off when you put them on your profile.

When you're feeling camera ready, head to Smooth Singles, a trusted and authentic online dating service to help Smooth listeners find a like-minded partner.

It's quick and easy to create your own FREE Smooth Singles profile, so it's the perfect way to meet someone wonderful.

