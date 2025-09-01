Nightmares on Wax announces one-night-only anniversary show – venue, date and ticket details

Nightmares on Wax is getting ready to celebrate two landmark anniversaries with fans. Picture: Alamy/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

In a Space Outta Delight will celebrate 20 years of In a Space Outta Sound and 30 years of Smokers Delight.

Nightmares on Wax will play a special one-night show in London to celebrate two landmark anniversaries next year.

The much-respected A World of Science producer – real name George Evelyn – will be travelling from Ibiza back to England for a special show at the iconic Royal Albert Hall on March 12, 2026.

In a Space Outta Delight will celebrate Nightmares on Wax’s groundbreaking records In a Space Outta Sound and Smokers Delight’s 20th and 30th anniversaries respectively.

The event will feature a full live band, string quartet, choir, guest vocalists, and surprise collaborators, all brought together with stunning visual and sonic production.

This will all enable fans to enjoy the unique blend of dub, soul, hip-hop, electronica, and soundsystem culture which inspired an entire generation of music lovers, and made Nightmare on Wax the hugely influential artist he is today, live.

As today's (September 1) press release shared: “In A Space Outta Delight is a celebration of legacy, innovation, and musical freedom – a singular night honouring the past, present and future of Nightmares on Wax.”

Originally formed as a group by George and John Halnon, and later including Kevin Harper, Nightmares on Wax has been a solo project for the Leeds-born DJ since 1991.

A World of Science was Nightmares on Wax’s only release as a group.

Nightmares on Wax - You Wish

Speaking with Electronic Sound in 2020, George opened up about how going solo was originally “a really scary time, because all of a sudden it was just me... it was a real ‘gulp’ kind of moment.”

But feeling this pressure led George to focus hard on making more great music, leading to the eventual release of Smokers Delight in 1995.

Two more albums, Carboot Soul (1999) and Mind Elevation (2022) then followed, before In a Space Outta Sound was released in 2006.

Tickets for In a Space Outta Delight will go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 5 via metropolismusic.com. A presale begins on Wednesday, September 3, also from 10am.