Smooth Christmas is back! Here's how to listen
29 September 2025, 10:12
The festivities have commenced on Smooth Christmas.
Dark nights are drawing in, there's a chill in the air... and Smooth Christmas is here!
Get into the festive spirit with music from the likes of Wham!, Mariah Carey, Band Aid, and Michael Bublé.
You can also listen on Alexa. Just say... "Alexa, ask Global Player to play Smooth Christmas".
All the ways you can listen to Smooth Christmas
1. Online via Global Player's Website
You can listen to Smooth Christmas online via Global Player, the official Smooth Radio app.
You can also click on the purple ‘Listen’ button on the Smooth homepage and at the top of every article on the Smooth website.
2. Via the Global Player mobile app
You can listen to Smooth Christmas live, any time and anywhere in the world, via Global Player, the official Smooth Radio app.
Download the Global Player app from the App Store or Google Play, and enjoy festive tunes on the go.
3. On Smart Speakers
Listen to Smooth Christmas on Alexa by saying: "Alexa, ask Global Player to play Smooth Christmas."
For Google Assistant, it's "Hey Google, Play Smooth Christmas".
You can also listen on your Sonos smart speaker by adding ‘Global Player’ as a music source in your Sonos app or, to listen live, search for Smooth Christmas within the new Sonos Radio section in the Sonos app.
4. On DAB Digital in London
On your radio, Smooth Christmas is available on DAB Digital Radio on London 3.