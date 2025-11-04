John Lewis’ 2025 Christmas advert is a nostalgic tearjerker – watch here!

John Lewis’ 2025 Christmas advert is a nostalgic tearjerker – watch here! Picture: John Lewis

By Sian Hamer

The John Lewis Christmas advert for 2025 is soundtracked by a 90s hit.

It's that time again! (Well, a little earlier this year, actually.)

Ten days earlier than usual, John Lewis have shared their highly-anticipated Christmas advert – and 2025's edition does not disappoint.

In previous years we've had Monty the Penguin (2014); music icon Elton John's life through the years (2018); and the unforgettable 'The Bear and the Hare' from 2013, soundtracked by Lily Allen's cover of Keane's 'Somewhere Only We Know'.

This year, however, the retail giant has forgone whimsical animations and instead opted for a nostalgic, rave-scene throwback for the advert's dad, prompted by a gift under the Christmas tree...

Watch the John Lewis 2025 Christmas advert here:

Where Love Lives - the John Lewis & Partners Christmas Ad 2025

The advert begins in a family home on Christmas day, when, while cleaning the discarded wrapping paper beneath the Christmas tree, the dad spots an unopened present.

He pulls back the paper to find Alison Limerick's 1990 hit 'Where Love Lives' on vinyl.

The thumping rhythm of the song begins to play and the dad is transported to a nightclub, mid-rave. There's plenty of 90s nostalgia to spot in the video: tracksuits, bucket hats, posters on the walls.

Suddenly, he spots his son across the nightclub; the lights fade in and out, losing the crowd and leaving just the boy and his dad.

John Lewis’ 2025 Christmas advert is a nostalgic tearjerker. Picture: John Lewis

This year's John Lewis advert takes us back to the 90s. Picture: John Lewis

There's more fading of lights, but this time to show the son growing up through the years, from a toddler racing towards his dad, to his son as a young baby in his arms.

We're back at the family home on Christmas Day in the next shot, as the dad pulls the boy in for an embrace.

What song is used in the 2025 John Lewis advert?

The song featured in the John Lewis advert is always a huge part of the annual event itself.

Previously, the likes of The Smiths, Keane, Elton John and The Beatles have all had their music soundtrack the advert.

This year, it's Alison Limerick's 'Where Love Lives' from 1990 featured throughout.

