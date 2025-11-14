Christmas has arrived on Smooth Radio! Here's how to listen

By Sian Hamer

It's the most wonderful time of the year...

Christmas has officially arrived on Smooth Radio, ushered in by our very own Kate Garraway!

With the help of Wham!'s iconic 'Last Christmas', Kate kicked off this year's festivities on air – and even helped transform the Smooth studio into a festive wonderland (watch below!).

You can hear some of the best Christmas music on Smooth right now on Global Player, DAB+ and online.

All the ways you can listen to Smooth Radio

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and FM Radio

And if you want non-stop Christmas hits, all day long, we've got the perfect station just for you.

Smooth Christmas is here to help get you into the festive spirit with music from the likes of Wham!, Mariah Carey, Band Aid, and Michael Bublé.

You can also listen on Alexa. Just say... "Alexa, ask Global Player to play Smooth Christmas".