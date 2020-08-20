Birmingham and three other large areas of England at risk of total lockdown as COVID cases rise

Four parts of northern England and Birmingham are reportedly at risk of local lockdown restrictions. Picture: Getty

Birmingham and parts of Northern England are at risk of local lockdown as latest figures show COVID-19 cases are increasing.

New rises in coronavirus cases could mean that more cities and areas of England could be considered for local lockdowns.

Greater Manchester and parts of the north west of England are currently following strict social distancing measures due to an increase in cases.

And it's now been revealed that four other areas including Northampton, Swindon, Birmingham and Newark and Sherwood are also at risk of lockdown.

Birmingham's local infection rate has more than doubled in the last week, according to Public Health England, with 321 people testing positive for coronavirus.

According to Director of public health, Dr Justin Varney it is likely Birmingham would feature in the national ‘watch list’ of places most at risk of intervention, he told Birmingham Live.

Dr Varney said: "We could very easily be in a situation like we have seen in Leicester and Greater Manchester.

"Looking at the national pattern, we have now overtaken Sandwell - it would not surprise me if Birmingham joins that list."

Blackburn and Darwen in Lancashire were put under local lockdown in July when the rate reached around 50.

Northampton is now also said to be at risk of local lockdown after 300 workers at a sandwich factory tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

In Swindon officials were concerned after a spike of 50 new coronavirus cases were recorded last week, but it has since fallen slightly.

The latest information comes after the local lockdown Leicester was put into in June, is now gradually being eased.

As of yesterday (August 19) nail bars, outdoor pools, and beauty salons reopened in the city, but gatherings indoors are still banned.