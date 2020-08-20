Birmingham and three other large areas of England at risk of total lockdown as COVID cases rise

20 August 2020, 11:42

Four parts of northern England and Birmingham are reportedly at risk of local lockdown restrictions
Four parts of northern England and Birmingham are reportedly at risk of local lockdown restrictions. Picture: Getty

Birmingham and parts of Northern England are at risk of local lockdown as latest figures show COVID-19 cases are increasing.

New rises in coronavirus cases could mean that more cities and areas of England could be considered for local lockdowns.

Greater Manchester and parts of the north west of England are currently following strict social distancing measures due to an increase in cases.

And it's now been revealed that four other areas including Northampton, Swindon, Birmingham and Newark and Sherwood are also at risk of lockdown.

Birmingham and four parts of Northern England are at risk of local lockdowns
Birmingham and four parts of Northern England are at risk of local lockdowns. Picture: Getty

Birmingham's local infection rate has more than doubled in the last week, according to Public Health England, with 321 people testing positive for coronavirus.

Read more: How long will we have to wear face masks for? Your questions answered

According to Director of public health, Dr Justin Varney it is likely Birmingham would feature in the national ‘watch list’ of places most at risk of intervention, he told Birmingham Live.

Dr Varney said: "We could very easily be in a situation like we have seen in Leicester and Greater Manchester.

"Looking at the national pattern, we have now overtaken Sandwell - it would not surprise me if Birmingham joins that list."

Blackburn and Darwen in Lancashire were put under local lockdown in July when the rate reached around 50.

Read more: Why supermarkets won't challenge you if you're not wearing a face mask

Northampton is now also said to be at risk of local lockdown after 300 workers at a sandwich factory tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

In Swindon officials were concerned after a spike of 50 new coronavirus cases were recorded last week, but it has since fallen slightly.

The latest information comes after the local lockdown Leicester was put into in June, is now gradually being eased.

As of yesterday (August 19) nail bars, outdoor pools, and beauty salons reopened in the city, but gatherings indoors are still banned.

Read more: Face mask exemption cards: Who qualifies and how to get one

Latest Coronavirus news

See more Latest Coronavirus news

Kate Garraway opens up on celebrating husband Derek Draper’s birthday as he remains in hospital

Kate Garraway opens up on celebrating husband Derek Draper’s birthday as he remains in hospital

TV & Film

Tom Moore, Military Veteran Who Raised Funds For NHS, Celebrates 100th Birthday

Where does Captain Sir Tom Moore live and does he live with his daughter?

TV & Film

Captain Tom and daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore speaking about their campaign on Good Morning Britain

Who is Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah-Ingram Moore?

TV & Film

Peter Kay releases brand new Car Share sketch

Peter Kay releases emotional new Car Share sketch in tribute to NHS

TV & Film

The Eat Out To Help Out scheme runs from August 3 to August 31, 2020.

August's 'Eat Out To Help Out' 50% off scheme: Full list of chain restaurants giving away half price food

Lifestyle

Latest Entertainment News

See more Latest Entertainment News

George Michael was performing at Rock in Rio when he saw Anselmo in the audience for the first time

Moment George Michael first locks eyes with ‘future soulmate’ in audience while singing Careless Whisper

George Michael

Neil Jones and Luisa Eusse have gone public with their eight month relationship

Strictly's Neil Jones goes public with new girlfriend a year after split from wife Katya

Strictly

Behind-the-scenes pictures of Freddie Mercury throughout his career

Freddie Mercury in private: Rarely seen photos of the star behind closed doors

Queen

The Bee Gees gave an incredible acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on a chat show. Pictured (L to R) Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. in 1998

Relive the Bee Gees' flawless impromptu acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on live TV - video

Bee Gees

Chariots of Fire and Star Trek actor Ben Cross has died aged 72

Chariots of Fire and Star Trek actor Ben Cross has died aged 72

TV & Film