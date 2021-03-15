Why you should start regular, rapid Covid-19 testing at home

Having regular coronavirus tests twice a week if you don’t have symptoms will help to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep us all safe.

As schools are opening up, the UK government is recommending we take part in regular rapid testing to keep our friends, family and colleagues safe, and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

By taking rapid tests, twice a week, we can help stop the spread of COVID-19, keeping the people around us safe, and getting life moving again.

Remember – one in three people who have COVID-19 have no symptoms, and are spreading it without knowing.

So regular, rapid testing is now available to parents and support bubbles of nursery, school children and college students as part of the pathway back to opening up the country from lockdown. Find out more below.

Why should you get tested?

Around one in three people who have COVID-19 have no symptoms and are spreading it without knowing

Regular, rapid COVID-19 testing plays a critical role in helping to keep our family, friends and colleagues safe

Twice-weekly testing will help stop the virus spreading, keeping us safe and making sure schools – and later, shops, restaurants, bars and venues stay open

Regular, rapid testing is easy and convenient

How do you get tested?

The tests are free, easy to get and easy to do

The results can be seen in around 30 minutes

Get tests from your local test sites, online or at work, where available.

Get your free, rapid tests here.

Who is eligible for rapid coronavirus tests?

Millions of people are already testing regularly.

As schools go back, parents and support bubbles of nursery, school children and college students, can test easily at home.

In time, rapid tests will be available to more people as and when restrictions are lifted – for example, shop workers, and people who work in hospitality

