Why you should start regular, rapid Covid-19 testing at home
15 March 2021, 16:40
Promoted by NHS Test and Trace
Having regular coronavirus tests twice a week if you don’t have symptoms will help to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep us all safe.
As schools are opening up, the UK government is recommending we take part in regular rapid testing to keep our friends, family and colleagues safe, and help stop the spread of COVID-19.
By taking rapid tests, twice a week, we can help stop the spread of COVID-19, keeping the people around us safe, and getting life moving again.
Remember – one in three people who have COVID-19 have no symptoms, and are spreading it without knowing.
So regular, rapid testing is now available to parents and support bubbles of nursery, school children and college students as part of the pathway back to opening up the country from lockdown. Find out more below.