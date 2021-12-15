Comedian Jethro dies aged 72 after contracting COVID-19

By Mayer Nissim

Born Geoffrey Rowe, the Cornish comedian was a 1990s superstar as Jethro.

Comedian Jethro has died at the age of 72 after contracting COVID-19.

The sad news was confirmed on his Facebook page today.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro," the statement read.

"Tragically Jethro passed away on 14th December 2021 after contracting COVID-19.

"Jethro leaves behind his life partner Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, step daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and of course his much loved grandchildren."

Jethro. Picture: Facebook/Jethro

It continued: "We ask that you respect our privacy at this very sad time and give us all time to grieve.

"We will continue to support each other in the knowledge that our lives will never be the same without him."

Jethro was born Geoffrey Rowe on March 8, 1948 in St Buryan, Cornwall.

His won local fame in Cornwall and Devon as a comedian and musician, bursting through to the national stage with an appearance on The Des O'Connor Show in 1990.

Jethro became a star of the comedy VHS era, and performed for the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance in 2001.

He had announced his retirement in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the UK.

"I think it’s time to hang up my Mic," he said at the time.

"A great big thank-you to everyone that has come to see me over the last 50 years, I'm sure I enjoyed you're company more than you enjoyed mine."