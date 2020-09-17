Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tie at 2020 ACM Awards - full list of winners revealed

17 September 2020, 11:30

By Rory O'Connor

Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for Entertainer of the Year during the 55th annual ACM Awards show - something that hasn’t happened before.

After being postponed due to government coronavirus restrictions, the Academy of Country Music Awards aired on Wednesday night, hosted by Keith Urban.

The show was broadcast live from three iconic Nashville locations: Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

Keith was left surprised after opening the Entertainer of the Year envelope to announce the night's biggest winner.

Announcing Thomas as the first winner, he went up to the stage and gasped: “Oh my goodness gracious... Keith, what is happening right now?”

Carrie then took to the stage and said: “2020, man! I am more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett.”

Tim McGraw performed ‘I Called Mama’ from his Here On Earth album, while Taylor Swift performed ‘Betty’ from her Folklore album, marking her first performance on a country music show in seven years.

Other performers included Carrie, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini and host Keith.

See the full list of winners below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Thomas Rhett (WINNER) Carrie Underwood (WINNER)


FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Maren Morris (WINNER)


MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs (WINNER)

GROUP OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion (WINNER)

DUO OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay (WINNER)

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tenille Townes (WINNER)

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Riley Green (WINNER)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs (WINNER)

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
‘God’s Country’ — Blake Shelton (WINNER)

SONG OF THE YEAR
‘One Man Band’ — Old Dominion (WINNER)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
‘Remember You Young’ — Thomas Rhett (WINNER)

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Hillary Lindsey (WINNER)

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
Fooled Around and Fell in Love – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King (WINNER)

