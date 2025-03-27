Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson lead ACM Awards nominations – see full list here!

Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson lead ACM Awards nominees – see full list here! Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

This year's ACM Awards nominees have just been announced.

Ella Langley leads the 2025 ACM Awards nominees with a total of eight nods from the academy, six of those for her 'you look like you love me' duet with Riley Green.

Just behind with six nominations respectively are recent C2C Festival headliners Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson, and 'I'm a Little Crazy' singer Morgan Wallen.

Zach Top's debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, is in the running for album of the year, up against Post Malone's F-1 Trillion, Wilson's Whirlwind, Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine) by Megan Moroney, and Jelly Roll's Beautifully Broken.

The 60th ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will take place on May 8 and will be livestreamed on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

Here's the full list of nominations...

Ella Langley and Riley Green's duet has been nominated for six awards at this year's ACM Awards. Picture: Getty

ACM Awards 2025 nominees – full list

Entertainer of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War And Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

Lainey Wilson and Kelsea Ballerini are both nominated for the Female Artist of the Year award. Picture: Getty

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Ella Langley

Jessie Murph

New Male Artist of the Year

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Bailey Zimmerman

New Duo or Group

Restless Road

The Red Clay Strays

Treaty Oak Revival

Album of the Year

Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine), Megan Moroney

Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll

Cold Beer & Country Music, Zach Top

F-1 Trillion, Post Malone

Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey

“Dirt Cheap,” Cody Johnson

“I Had Some Help,” Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

“You Look Like You Love Me,” Ella Langley, Riley Green

Song of the Year

“4x4xU,” Lainey Wilson, writers: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Wilson

“The Architect,” Kacey Musgraves, writers: Shane McAnally, Musgraves, Josh Osborne

"Dirt Cheap,” Cody Johnson, writer: Josh Phillips

“I Had Some Help,” Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, writers: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters, Ryan Vojtesak

“You Look Like You Love Me,” Ella Langley, Riley Green, writers: Green, Langley, Aaron Raitiere

Music Event of the Year

“Cowboys Cry Too,” Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan

“I Had Some Help,” Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

“I'm Gonna Love You,” Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

"We Don't Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton

“You Look Like You Love Me,” Ella Langley, Riley Green

Visual Media of the Year

“4x4xU,” Lainey Wilson

“Dirt Cheap,” Cody Johnson

“I'm Gonna Love You,” Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

“Think I'm In Love With You,” Chris Stapleton

“You Look Like You Love Me,” Ella Langley, Riley Green

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

Ernest

Hardy

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Songwriter of the Year

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Bass Player of the Year

J.T. Cure

Mark Hill

Rachel Loy

Tony Lucido

Craig Young

Luke Combs is nominated for the singer-songwriter award. Picture: Getty

Drummer of the Year

Fred Eltringham

Tommy Harden

Evan Hutchings

Aaron Sterling

Nir Z

Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year

Tim Galloway

Todd Lombardo

Mac McAnally

Bryan Sutton

Ilya Toshinskiy

Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year

Dave Cohen

Ian Fitchuk

Billy Justineau

Gordon Mote

Alex Wright

Specialty Instrument Player of the Year

Dan Dugmore

Jenee Fleenor

Josh Matheny

Justin Schipper

Kristin Wilkinson

Electric Guitarist of the Year

Kris Donegan

Jedd Hughes

Brent Mason

Sol Philcox-Littlefield

Derek Wells

Audio Engineer of the Year

Brandon Bell

Drew Bollman

Josh Ditty

Buckley Miller

F. Reid Shippen

Producer of the Year

Dave Cobb

Ian Fitchuk

Charlie Handsome

Jon Randall

Alysa Vanderheym

Casino of the Year – Theater

Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD

Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, CT

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort – Cherokee, NC

The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas

Yaamava’ Theater – Highland, CA

Casino of the Year – Arena

Golden Nugget Lake Charles – Lake Charles, LA

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ

Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV

Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN

Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY

Festival of the Year

C2C Country to Country – London, England

CMC Rocks – Ipswich, Queensland

Stagecoach Festival – Indio, CA

Two Step Inn – Georgetown, TX

Windy City Smokeout – Chicago

Fair/Rodeo

Calgary Stampede – Calgary, AB

California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

Minnesota State Fair – Falcon Heights, MN

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston

Club of the Year

Billy Bob's Texas – Fort Worth, TX

Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville

Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago

Post Malone's F-1 Trillion album is nominated for Album of the Year. Picture: Getty

Theater of the Year

The Caverns – Pelham, TN

MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston

The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia

The Rave/Eagles Club – Milwaukee

Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN

Outdoor Venue of the Year

BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

CMAC - Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center – Canandaigua, NY

Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL

Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, TX

Arena of the Year

Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

Moody Center – Austin, TX

TD Garden – Boston

Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center – Knoxville, TN

Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year

Deana Baker

Bobby Clay

Gil Cunningham

Weston Hebert

Stacy Vee

Taylor Williamson

Promoter of the Year

Brent Fedrizzi

Alex Maxwell

Patrick McDill

Anna-Sophie Mertens

Rich Schaefer

Aaron Spalding

How to watch the ACM Awards 2025

The 60th ACM Awards will be streamed on May 8 on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 8pm Eastern Time (12am BST).