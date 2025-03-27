Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson lead ACM Awards nominations – see full list here!
27 March 2025, 13:41
This year's ACM Awards nominees have just been announced.
Ella Langley leads the 2025 ACM Awards nominees with a total of eight nods from the academy, six of those for her 'you look like you love me' duet with Riley Green.
Just behind with six nominations respectively are recent C2C Festival headliners Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson, and 'I'm a Little Crazy' singer Morgan Wallen.
Zach Top's debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, is in the running for album of the year, up against Post Malone's F-1 Trillion, Wilson's Whirlwind, Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine) by Megan Moroney, and Jelly Roll's Beautifully Broken.
The 60th ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will take place on May 8 and will be livestreamed on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.
Here's the full list of nominations...
Riley Green didn't expect Ella Langley duet 'You Look Like You Love Me' to be a hit
ACM Awards 2025 nominees – full list
Entertainer of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Female Artist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Ella Langley
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Muscadine Bloodline
- The War And Treaty
Group of the Year
- Flatland Cavalry
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- The Red Clay Strays
Lainey Wilson interview: Childhood, collaboration dreams, Yellowstone debut and more
New Female Artist of the Year
- Kassi Ashton
- Ashley Cooke
- Dasha
- Ella Langley
- Jessie Murph
New Male Artist of the Year
- Gavin Adcock
- Shaboozey
- Zach Top
- Tucker Wetmore
- Bailey Zimmerman
New Duo or Group
- Restless Road
- The Red Clay Strays
- Treaty Oak Revival
Album of the Year
- Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine), Megan Moroney
- Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll
- Cold Beer & Country Music, Zach Top
- F-1 Trillion, Post Malone
- Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
- “Dirt Cheap,” Cody Johnson
- “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
- “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
- “You Look Like You Love Me,” Ella Langley, Riley Green
Shaboozey tests his knowledge of British slang!
Song of the Year
- “4x4xU,” Lainey Wilson, writers: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Wilson
- “The Architect,” Kacey Musgraves, writers: Shane McAnally, Musgraves, Josh Osborne
- "Dirt Cheap,” Cody Johnson, writer: Josh Phillips
- “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, writers: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters, Ryan Vojtesak
- “You Look Like You Love Me,” Ella Langley, Riley Green, writers: Green, Langley, Aaron Raitiere
Music Event of the Year
- “Cowboys Cry Too,” Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan
- “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
- “I'm Gonna Love You,” Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
- "We Don't Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton
- “You Look Like You Love Me,” Ella Langley, Riley Green
Visual Media of the Year
- “4x4xU,” Lainey Wilson
- “Dirt Cheap,” Cody Johnson
- “I'm Gonna Love You,” Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
- “Think I'm In Love With You,” Chris Stapleton
- “You Look Like You Love Me,” Ella Langley, Riley Green
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Ernest
- Hardy
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Songwriter of the Year
- Jessi Alexander
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne
Bass Player of the Year
- J.T. Cure
- Mark Hill
- Rachel Loy
- Tony Lucido
- Craig Young
Luke Combs interview: Ed Sheeran friendship, 'Fast Car' cover and more!
Drummer of the Year
- Fred Eltringham
- Tommy Harden
- Evan Hutchings
- Aaron Sterling
- Nir Z
Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year
- Tim Galloway
- Todd Lombardo
- Mac McAnally
- Bryan Sutton
- Ilya Toshinskiy
Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year
- Dave Cohen
- Ian Fitchuk
- Billy Justineau
- Gordon Mote
- Alex Wright
Specialty Instrument Player of the Year
- Dan Dugmore
- Jenee Fleenor
- Josh Matheny
- Justin Schipper
- Kristin Wilkinson
Electric Guitarist of the Year
- Kris Donegan
- Jedd Hughes
- Brent Mason
- Sol Philcox-Littlefield
- Derek Wells
Audio Engineer of the Year
- Brandon Bell
- Drew Bollman
- Josh Ditty
- Buckley Miller
- F. Reid Shippen
Producer of the Year
- Dave Cobb
- Ian Fitchuk
- Charlie Handsome
- Jon Randall
- Alysa Vanderheym
Casino of the Year – Theater
- Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD
- Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, CT
- Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort – Cherokee, NC
- The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas
- Yaamava’ Theater – Highland, CA
Casino of the Year – Arena
- Golden Nugget Lake Charles – Lake Charles, LA
- Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ
- Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV
- Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN
- Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY
Festival of the Year
- C2C Country to Country – London, England
- CMC Rocks – Ipswich, Queensland
- Stagecoach Festival – Indio, CA
- Two Step Inn – Georgetown, TX
- Windy City Smokeout – Chicago
Fair/Rodeo
- Calgary Stampede – Calgary, AB
- California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA
- Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
- Minnesota State Fair – Falcon Heights, MN
- Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston
Club of the Year
- Billy Bob's Texas – Fort Worth, TX
- Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville
- Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK
- Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA
- Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago
Theater of the Year
- The Caverns – Pelham, TN
- MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston
- The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia
- The Rave/Eagles Club – Milwaukee
- Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN
Outdoor Venue of the Year
- BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH
- CMAC - Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center – Canandaigua, NY
- Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL
- The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL
- Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, TX
Arena of the Year
- Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
- Moody Center – Austin, TX
- TD Garden – Boston
- Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center – Knoxville, TN
- Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI
Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year
- Deana Baker
- Bobby Clay
- Gil Cunningham
- Weston Hebert
- Stacy Vee
- Taylor Williamson
Promoter of the Year
- Brent Fedrizzi
- Alex Maxwell
- Patrick McDill
- Anna-Sophie Mertens
- Rich Schaefer
- Aaron Spalding
How to watch the ACM Awards 2025
The 60th ACM Awards will be streamed on May 8 on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 8pm Eastern Time (12am BST).