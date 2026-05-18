ACMs 2026: Watch Ella Langley’s tearful speech and more awards highlights

Ella Langley got emotional on her big night. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The 27-year-old ‘Choosin’ Texas’ singer got very emotional at last night’s ACM awards.

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Ella Langley was the undisputed winner of last night’s ACM awards, as the young star took home awards in all five of the categories she was up for at the Las Vegas-based ceremony.

The ‘you look like you love me’ singer – who released her sophomore album Dandelion this April to great success – was crowned Artist-Songwriter of the Year and took home Single of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit ‘Choosin’ Texas’.

She also won Music Event of the Year alongside Riley Green for their single ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’.

While accepting her biggest accolade of the evening, Female Artist of the Year, Ella got emotional taking in her success.

Watch Ella’s tearful speech in full below:

@ellalangleymusic Accepts the Award for ACM Female Artist of the Year [61st ACM Awards]

Struggling to speak through tears, the 27-year-old thanked her fellow nominated artists and the rest of the women in her life.

“I don’t know what it is about awards [shows], but I have strange days in the mornings here,” she admitted.

Ella went on to thank Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert for supporting her that morning when she’d been feeling overwhelmed.

Ella Langley with all her ACM awards last night. Picture: Getty

“I walked right into Lainey’s room and I just got emotional and she hugged me, wrapped me up and started praying for me,” Ella recalled.

“And then all of a sudden, here comes Miranda Lambert in her little pink hat, and I would not be standing up here without just the encouragement of so many women.”

Ella also thanked her parents and Jesus in her speech before signing off again: “Thank you to the women! I would not be standing up here without [them].”

Last night’s other big winner was Cody Johnson, who won Male Artist of the Year and the coveted Entertainer of the Year award.

​@CodyJohnson Accepts the Award for ACM Entertainer of the Year [61st ACM Awards]

Celebrating his win, the 38-year-old singer said: “All I’ve ever wanted to do is be in front of a crowd and entertain.

“Every night on stage I get to stand in arenas like this... They say that music is the sound of emotion.

“I get to use my platform to not only promote positivity in this country and all over the world, I get to use it to make you experience emotions that I feel.”

Cody went on to dedicate his award to his “buddy” and fellow nominee Luke Combs, who was absent from the ceremony.

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Elsewhere in the evening, Parker McCollum won Album of the Year for his eponymous fifth album, The Red Clay Strays won Group of the Year and Brooks & Dunn won Duo of the Year.

Tucker Wetmore won Male Artist of the Year and Avery Anna won New Female Artist of the Year, and Jessie Jo Dillon was awarded Songwriter of the Year.

There were also many great performances throughout the night, from artists including Kacey Musgraves, Carter Faith, Riley Green and Blake Shelton.

@KaceyMusgraves - "Dry Spell" [61st Academy of Country Music Awards]

Many fans were surprised by Megan Moroney’s absence from the awards show, especially given she was the most nominated artist at the event.

However, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to reveal she had a good reason for missing the show, as she was abroad being a maid of honour at a friend’s wedding.