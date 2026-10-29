Alexandra Kay announces UK tour dates for 2027! Venues and how to get tickets

29 October 2026, 09:40

Alexandra Kay UK tour dates
Alexandra Kay UK tour dates. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

Alexandra Kay's tour is heading across the pond.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's been a busy year for Alexandra Kay – the singer isn't just currently touring the States, but she's also opened her own coffee shop in her hometown of Illinois.

And now, excitingly, she's announced that she'll be performing in the UK in 2027!

Tickets go on sale on November 2 and can be purchased here.

For more details about tour dates and venues, scroll down...

When is Alexandra Kay performing in the UK?

Alexandra Kay brings her tour to the UK in April 2027. Tour dates are below:

Saturday 10th April – Town Hall, Birmingham

Monday 12th April – Barrowland, Glasgow

Tuesday 13th April – Stylus, Leeds

Thursday 15th April – Albert Hall, Manchester

Friday 16th April – TramShed, Cardiff

Saturday 17th April – British irways ARC, London

Where can I buy tickets to watch Alexandra Kay in the UK?

Tickets for Alexandra Kay's UK shows go on sale on November 2.

They can be purchased from Alexandra's official website here.

Warren Zeiders addresses THOSE Bellah Mae rumours: 'The connection is real'

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Cody Johnson's UK & Ireland tour dates and how to get tickets

Cody Johnson's UK & Ireland tour dates and how to get tickets

C2C Country To Country 2027: Riley Green, Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll to headline

C2C Country To Country 2027: Riley Green, Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll to headline

Reba McEntire’s Dolly Parton tribute leaves Emmys audience in tears – watch here

Reba McEntire’s Dolly Parton tribute leaves Emmys audience in tears – watch here

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's has many siblings, and some of them are musical too.

Watch Dolly Parton gorgeously harmonise with her sisters in early TV performance

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton facts: Singer's age, husband, family and net worth revealed

Dolly Parton

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Julian Lennon was left out of his father John's will, so had to buy back his own childhood mementos from auctions.

Julian Lennon had to buy back dad John’s belongings after being written out of The Beatles icon's will

John Lennon

Jaafar Jackson and Michael Jackson

Michael Part 2: Jaafar Jackson is eager to reprise his role as the King of Pop

Michael Jackson

Lighthouse Family UK 2027 tour – dates, venues and how to get tickets!

Lighthouse Family UK 2027 tour – dates, venues and how to get tickets!

Music

Rod Stewart live in Las Vegas

Rod Stewart announces his last ever UK tour: Dates, venues and how to buy tickets for The Final Encore

Rod Stewart

Prince gave fans more than they bargained for with a cheeky surprise during his performance at the 1991 MTV VMA's. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

When Prince gave fans a cheeky surprise at steamy MTV VMA concert in 1991

Prince

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper