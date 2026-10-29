Alexandra Kay announces UK tour dates for 2027! Venues and how to get tickets

Alexandra Kay UK tour dates. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

Alexandra Kay's tour is heading across the pond.

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It's been a busy year for Alexandra Kay – the singer isn't just currently touring the States, but she's also opened her own coffee shop in her hometown of Illinois.

And now, excitingly, she's announced that she'll be performing in the UK in 2027!

Tickets go on sale on November 2 and can be purchased here.

For more details about tour dates and venues, scroll down...

When is Alexandra Kay performing in the UK?

Alexandra Kay brings her tour to the UK in April 2027. Tour dates are below:

Saturday 10th April – Town Hall, Birmingham

Monday 12th April – Barrowland, Glasgow

Tuesday 13th April – Stylus, Leeds

Thursday 15th April – Albert Hall, Manchester

Friday 16th April – TramShed, Cardiff

Saturday 17th April – British irways ARC, London

Where can I buy tickets to watch Alexandra Kay in the UK?

Tickets for Alexandra Kay's UK shows go on sale on November 2.

They can be purchased from Alexandra's official website here.