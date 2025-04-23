Morgan Wallen, Shaboozey and Post Malone among most-nominated acts at 2025 AMAs - all details
23 April 2025, 16:51 | Updated: 23 April 2025, 17:07
Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Megan Moroney all also feature in this year’s American Music Awards nods.
Morgan Wallen, Shaboozey and Post Malone are just some of the big country names who’ve been nominated for multiple awards at the 2025 AMAs.
Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Megan Moroney have all also received multiple nods.
Kendrick Lamar is the musician to receive the most nominations (ten) for the 2025 AMAs, followed by Post Malone, who received eight.
Shaboozey received seven nominations, as did Billie Eilish and recent pop-to-country convert Chappell Roan.
Other country related successes include Morgan Wallen, who received six nominations; and Zach Bryan, who received five.
Jelly Roll was nominated three times, meanwhile Megan Moroney and Beyoncé were they only feamle country stars to be nominated more than once.
Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley and Kacey Musgraves received just one nomination each in the Favourite Female Country Artist category, making it feel as if they have been snubbed from more recognition this year.
This year’s edition of the American Music Awards will take place on Memorial Day (May 26) in Las Vegas.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ in the US, and will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez.
The AMAs are voted for by fans, with voting now open and due to close on Thursday, May 15.
The full list of nominees is:
Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
New Artist of the Year
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tommy Richman
Album of the Year
- Beyoncé Cowboy Carter
- Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli xcx BRAT
- Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us
- Future & Metro Boomin We Don’t Trust You
- Kendrick Lamar GNX
- Post Malone F-1 Trillion
- Sabrina Carpenter Short n’ Sweet
- Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year
- Benson Boone ‘Beautiful Things’
- Billie Eilish ‘Birds of a Feather’
- Chappell Roan ‘Good Luck, Babe!’
- Hozier ‘Too Sweet’
- Kendrick Lamar ‘Not Like Us’
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars ‘Die With A Smile’
- Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen ‘I Had Some Help’
- Sabrina Carpenter ‘Espresso’
- Shaboozey ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
- Teddy Swims ‘Lose Control’
Collaboration of the Year
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA ‘Luther’
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars ‘Die With A Smile’
- Marshmello & Kane Brown ‘Miles on It’
- Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen ‘I Had Some Help’
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars ‘APT.’
- Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone ‘Fortnight’
Social Song of the Year
- Chappell Roan ‘Hot to Go!’
- Djo ‘End of Beginning’
- Doechii ‘Anxiety’
- Lola Young ‘Messy’
- Shaboozey ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
- Tommy Richman ‘Million Dollar Baby’
Favorite Touring Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Favorite Music Video
- Benson Boone ‘Beautiful Things’
- KAROL G ‘Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido’
- Kendrick Lamar ‘Not Like Us’
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars ‘Die With A Smile’
- Shaboozey ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
Favorite Male Pop Artist
- Benson Boone
- Bruno Mars
- Hozier
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Lady Gaga
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Album
- Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli xcx Brat
- Sabrina Carpenter Short n’ Sweet
- Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department
Favorite Pop Song
- Benson Boone ‘Beautiful Things’
- Billie Eilish ‘Birds of a Feather’
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars ‘Die With A Smile’
- Sabrina Carpenter ‘Espresso’
- Teddy Swims ‘Lose Control’
Favorite Male Country Artist
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Shaboozey
Favorite Female Country Artist
- Beyoncé
- Ella Langley
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
Favorite Country Duo/Group
- Dan + Shay
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
- Beyoncé Cowboy Carter
- Jelly Roll Beautifully Broken
- Megan Moroney Am I Okay?
- Post Malone F-1 Trillion
- Shaboozey Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going
Favorite Country Song
- Jelly Roll ‘I Am Not Okay’
- Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph ‘High Road’
- Luke Combs ‘Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma’
- Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen ‘I Had Some Help’
- Shaboozey ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
- Drake
- Eminem
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Tyler, The Creator
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Sexyy Red
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
- Eminem The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
- Future & Metro Boomin We Don’t Trust You
- Gunna one of wun
- Kendrick Lamar GNX
- Tyler, The Creator CHROMAKOPIA
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar ‘Like That’
- GloRilla ‘TGIF’
- GloRilla & Sexyy Red ‘WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME’
- Kendrick Lamar ‘Not Like Us’
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA ‘Luther’
Favorite Male R&B Artist
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- PARTYNEXTDOOR
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Tyla
Favorite R&B Album
- Bryson Tiller Bryson Tiller
- PARTYNEXTDOOR PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
- PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
- SZA SOS Deluxe: Lana
- The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow
Favorite R&B Song
- Chris Brown ‘Residuals’
- Muni Long ‘Made For Me’
- SZA ‘Saturn’
- The Weeknd & Playboi Carti ‘Timeless’
- Tommy Richman ‘Million Dollar Baby’
Favorite Male Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
Favorite Female Latin Artist
- Becky G
- Karol G
- Natti Natasha
- Shakira
- Young Miko
Favorite Latin Duo/Group
- Calibre 50
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Favorite Latin Album
- Bad Bunny DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
- Fuerza Regida Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
- Peso Pluma ÉXODO
- Rauw Alejandro Cosa Nuestra
- Tito Double P INCÓMODO
Favorite Latin Song
- Bad Bunny ‘DtMF’
- FloyyMenor X Cris Mj ‘Gata Only’
- Karol G ‘Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido’
- Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida ‘Tu Boda’
- Shakira ‘Soltera’
Favorite Rock Artist
- Hozier
- Linkin Park
- Pearl Jam
- Twenty One Pilots
- Zach Bryan
Favorite Rock Album
- Hozier Unreal Unearth: Unending
- Koe Wetzel 9 lives
- The Marías Submarine
- Twenty One Pilots Clancy
- Zach Bryan The Great American Bar Scene
Favorite Rock Song
- Green Day ‘Dilemma’
- Hozier ‘Too Sweet’
- Linkin Park ‘The Emptiness Machine’
- Myles Smith ‘Stargazing’
- Zach Bryan ‘Pink Skies’
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
- Charli XCX
- David Guetta
- John Summit
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
- Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
- Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
- Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast
- Twisters: The Album
- Wicked: The Soundtrack – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
- Asake
- Rema
- Tems
- Tyla
- Wizkid
Favorite K-Pop Artist
- Ateez
- Jimin
- RM
- ROSÉ
- Stray Kids