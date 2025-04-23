Morgan Wallen, Shaboozey and Post Malone among most-nominated acts at 2025 AMAs - all details

Shaboozey is the third most nominated artist this year! Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Megan Moroney all also feature in this year’s American Music Awards nods.

Morgan Wallen, Shaboozey and Post Malone are just some of the big country names who’ve been nominated for multiple awards at the 2025 AMAs.

Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Megan Moroney have all also received multiple nods.

Kendrick Lamar is the musician to receive the most nominations (ten) for the 2025 AMAs, followed by Post Malone, who received eight.

Lots of country artists have been nominated for multiple AMAs this year. Picture: Getty

Shaboozey received seven nominations, as did Billie Eilish and recent pop-to-country convert Chappell Roan.

Other country related successes include Morgan Wallen, who received six nominations; and Zach Bryan, who received five.

Jelly Roll was nominated three times, meanwhile Megan Moroney and Beyoncé were they only feamle country stars to be nominated more than once.

Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley and Kacey Musgraves received just one nomination each in the Favourite Female Country Artist category, making it feel as if they have been snubbed from more recognition this year.

This year’s edition of the American Music Awards will take place on Memorial Day (May 26) in Las Vegas.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ in the US, and will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez.

The AMAs are voted for by fans, with voting now open and due to close on Thursday, May 15.

The full list of nominees is:

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

New Artist of the Year

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

Album of the Year

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli xcx BRAT

Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us

Future & Metro Boomin We Don’t Trust You

Kendrick Lamar GNX

Post Malone F-1 Trillion

Sabrina Carpenter Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year

Benson Boone ‘Beautiful Things’

Billie Eilish ‘Birds of a Feather’

Chappell Roan ‘Good Luck, Babe!’

Hozier ‘Too Sweet’

Kendrick Lamar ‘Not Like Us’

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars ‘Die With A Smile’

Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen ‘I Had Some Help’

Sabrina Carpenter ‘Espresso’

Shaboozey ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’

Teddy Swims ‘Lose Control’

Collaboration of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA ‘Luther’

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars ‘Die With A Smile’

Marshmello & Kane Brown ‘Miles on It’

Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen ‘I Had Some Help’

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars ‘APT.’

Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone ‘Fortnight’

Social Song of the Year

Chappell Roan ‘Hot to Go!’

Djo ‘End of Beginning’

Doechii ‘Anxiety’

Lola Young ‘Messy’

Shaboozey ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’

Tommy Richman ‘Million Dollar Baby’

Favorite Touring Artist

Billie Eilish

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Favorite Music Video

Benson Boone ‘Beautiful Things’

KAROL G ‘Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido’

Kendrick Lamar ‘Not Like Us’

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars ‘Die With A Smile’

Shaboozey ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Album

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli xcx Brat

Sabrina Carpenter Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department

Favorite Pop Song

Benson Boone ‘Beautiful Things’

Billie Eilish ‘Birds of a Feather’

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars ‘Die With A Smile’

Sabrina Carpenter ‘Espresso’

Teddy Swims ‘Lose Control’

Favorite Male Country Artist

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Shaboozey

Favorite Female Country Artist

Beyoncé

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Favorite Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter

Jelly Roll Beautifully Broken

Megan Moroney Am I Okay?

Post Malone F-1 Trillion

Shaboozey Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going

Favorite Country Song

Jelly Roll ‘I Am Not Okay’

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph ‘High Road’

Luke Combs ‘Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma’

Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen ‘I Had Some Help’

Shaboozey ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Sexyy Red

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Eminem The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin We Don’t Trust You

Gunna one of wun

Kendrick Lamar GNX

Tyler, The Creator CHROMAKOPIA

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar ‘Like That’

GloRilla ‘TGIF’

GloRilla & Sexyy Red ‘WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME’

Kendrick Lamar ‘Not Like Us’

Kendrick Lamar & SZA ‘Luther’

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Tyla

Favorite R&B Album

Bryson Tiller Bryson Tiller

PARTYNEXTDOOR PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

SZA SOS Deluxe: Lana

The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow

Favorite R&B Song

Chris Brown ‘Residuals’

Muni Long ‘Made For Me’

SZA ‘Saturn’

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti ‘Timeless’

Tommy Richman ‘Million Dollar Baby’

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

Favorite Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Fuerza Regida Dolido Pero No Arrepentido

Peso Pluma ÉXODO

Rauw Alejandro Cosa Nuestra

Tito Double P INCÓMODO

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny ‘DtMF’

FloyyMenor X Cris Mj ‘Gata Only’

Karol G ‘Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido’

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida ‘Tu Boda’

Shakira ‘Soltera’

Favorite Rock Artist

Hozier

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

Twenty One Pilots

Zach Bryan

Favorite Rock Album

Hozier Unreal Unearth: Unending

Koe Wetzel 9 lives

The Marías Submarine

Twenty One Pilots Clancy

Zach Bryan The Great American Bar Scene

Favorite Rock Song

Green Day ‘Dilemma’

Hozier ‘Too Sweet’

Linkin Park ‘The Emptiness Machine’

Myles Smith ‘Stargazing’

Zach Bryan ‘Pink Skies’

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

Charli XCX

David Guetta

John Summit

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)

Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Asake

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop Artist