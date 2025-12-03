Bailey Zimmerman revealed as The Long Road festival 2026's first headliner

Bailey Zimmerman is the first headliner revealed for The Long Road festival 2026.
Bailey Zimmerman is the first headliner revealed for The Long Road festival 2026. Picture: Alexander Ward & Jade Vowles & Kezia Tan

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Fall In Love’ singer is coming to the UK to perform next summer.

Bailey Zimmerman is The Long Road festival 2026’s first headliner!

The ‘Rock and A Hard Place’ singer will perform on the Saturday night of the festival next August.

The show will be Bailey Zimmerman's first in the UK since his sold-out 2024 UK and Europe tour.

The Long Road fest is the UK’s biggest outdoor Country, Americana and Roots festival.

Bailey Zimmerman is coming to the UK once more for The Long Road fest.
Bailey Zimmerman is coming to the UK once more for The Long Road fest. Picture: Getty

Set in the grounds of Leicestershire’s Stanford Hall, the festival takes place over the August bank holiday weekend (August 27-30).

The festival’s Friday and Sunday headliners plus more acts for the four-day event’s "strongest line up yet” will be announced in the future.

Celebrating today’s first headliner news, The Long Road festival co-founder Baylen Leonard said in a statement: “Bailey Zimmerman is one of the most exciting live artists to emerge recently and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome him to The Long Road.

The Long Road festival 2025.
The Long Road festival 2025. Picture: Jade Vowles

“With his trademark showmanship and immense singalong hits, his mainstage set is going to be one to remember.”

He continued: “Bailey's energy and TLR's status as a must attend event for UK music fans is the perfect match!”

For tickets to The Long Road festival 2026, visit: thelongroad.com/tickets

