Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley relationship: How did they meet? How long have they been dating? and more

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley have gone official! Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The country star and English actress and model went Instagram official this Easter.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are country’s latest official couple!

The English model and actress recently went Instagram official with the ‘She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore’ singer while the pair were celebrating the Easter weekend.

But how did the two meet, and what’s the story behind Billy Ray and Liz’s relationship?

Here’s everything we know so far about the pair’s budding romance...

Are Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley really dating?

Yes, Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley confirmed their relationship through social media on Easter Sunday, 2025.

Taking to Instagram on April 20, Elizabeth made the big choice to go Insta official by sharing a photo of the two kissing along with the caption: “Happy Easter ♥️”.

Friends, fans and family immediately celebrated the news, with Elizabeth’s son Damian commenting: “🥳♥️” to show his support for his mum’s sweet announcement.

How did Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley meet?

After Billy Ray and Liz revealed their relationship on social media, People magazine confirmed the couple were dating by sharing details about how they first met.

According to a source for Billy Ray Cyrus, Billy Ray met the Gossip Girl star while they were both filming for the 2022 comedy movie Christmas in Paradise.

CHRISTMAS IN PARADISE Trailer (2022) Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus, Kelsey Grammer

Filmed on the Caribbean island of Nevis, the pair reportedly connected on set and have stayed in touch ever since.

“They had a great time shooting that movie together – it was beautiful and relaxed, and it really stuck with him,” the source shared.

How long have Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus been dating?

Despite meeting on the set of Christmas in Paradise in 2022, it appears Billy Ray and Liz did not start seeing each other romantically until much later.

From summer 2022 to May 2024, Billy Ray Cyrus was in a relationship with Aussie singer Firerose.

Billy Ray Cyrus with Firerose in 2023. Picture: Getty

The pair married in October 2023, but divorced after just seven months together.

Elizabeth and Billy Ray have “been seeing each other romantically for a little bit,” Cyrus’ source told People in April 2025, suggesting the pair must have reconnected and begun pursing something romantic sometime after Billy’s split from Firerose.

A source told The Sun: “There has always been a spark, but he reached out again last year when his short-lived third marriage ended.”

Billy Ray Cyrus with his ex-wife Tish in 2020. Picture: Getty

The Daily Mail reports that Billy Ray’s ex-wife of almost 30 years Tish Cyrus had “suspicions” about the two having got together on the set of Christmas in Paradise, despite Billy reportedly denying anything was happening between them at the time.

Recent rumours begun to swirl about the couple after Elizabeth posted a video to her Instagram earlier this month with Billy’s hit song ‘She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore’ playing in the background.

Who else have Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley dated?

As mentioned, Billy Ray Cyrus has been married three times: first to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991; then to Tish Cyrus from 1993-2022; and finally to Firerose from 2023 to 2024.

Elizabeth has been married once, to Indian businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011, however she has had several high profile relationships over the years.

Elizabeth Hurley with her ex-husband Arun Nayar in 2010. Picture: Getty

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley in 1994. Picture: Getty

Liz dated Hugh Grant in the 90s, dated cricketer Shane Warne from 2011 to 2013, and was most recently was linked to actor Justin Theroux.

She shared her son Damian with her ex-partner, businessman Steve Bing, who she briefly dated in 2001. Steve passed away in June 2020.