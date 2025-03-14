Blake Shelton announces new album For Recreational Use Only – listen to new single here

Blake's next album will be released this May. Picture: Press Release/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘God’s Country’ singer last released an album in 2021.

Blake Shelton has revealed his thirteenth studio album, For Recreational Use Only.

After recently teasing fans should get ready for a big announcement, the ‘Austin’ artist took to social media on Friday, March 14 to reveal his exciting news.

Blake also released a brand new single, ‘Let Him In Anyway’, on Friday to celebrate the album announcement.

Listen to Blake's latest single here:

Blake Shelton - Let Him In Anyway (Official Audio)

The song (co-written by HARDY, Zach Abend, Kyle Clark and Carson Wallace) is a ballad about a man looking for divine forgiveness for a friend who has died without out finding redemption.

“And I don't ever wanna never see him again,” the singer pleads in the chorus, adding: “Lord, it ain't my place / But could you let him in anyway?”

Speaking about the song, Blake shared today (March 14): “‘Let Him In Anyway’ is one of the most powerful songs I’ve ever had the chance to record.

“Hardy is a co-writer and a friend, and I’ve never heard a song like this before. When I first listened to it, I knew it was something special.

“It’s an honour to bring it to life, and I’m incredibly proud of the record we made.”

In his album announcement, the 48-year-old said: “It’s been a long time since we had a new album out, and I want to thank the songwriters and musicians who helped bring this record to life.”

Name dropping his producer of over 15 years Scott Hendricks, he continued: “Scott and I have been working on this music for years, and I’m beyond excited to finally share it with the fans.”

For Recreational Use Only will be Blake’s first release since 2021’s Body Language.

His other most recent single ‘Texas’ will also appear on the new album, which will have a dozen tracks in total.

For Recreational Use Only will be released on May 9, 2025.