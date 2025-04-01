Blake Shelton ‘For Recreational Use Only’: Release date, tracklist and more

Blake Shelton ‘For Recreational Use Only’: Release date, tracklist and more
It's been almost four years since Blake Shelton released his last album.

It's not long until Blake Shelton releases his For Recreational Use Only album, his debut with new music label BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

And with an almost four-year break since 2021's Body Language, fans are very ready for a new Shelton album.

So when is it set to be released? And what songs are featured? Here's everything you need to know...

What songs are featured on For Recreational Use Only?

You'll have no doubt heard Blake Shelton's 'Texas', one of the tracks from the forthcoming For Recreational Use Only.

The song has stormed the charts and continues to dominate the UK Country Airplay Chart, with five consecutive weeks at no. 1 and eight overall at the time of writing.

'Texas', penned by Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Kyle Sturrock and Lol Guzman, was shared in November 2024 – and was Shelton's first release in over two years.

For the 48-year-old singer, it felt like an "opportunity to come back with something so different".

"It easily felt like it should be the first single," Blake said. "It’s connected with what I’ve done but moves forward at the same time, and it’s the perfect start to the next chapter of my career.”

Blake Shelton - Texas (Official Music Video)

Here's the full For Recreational Use Only tracklist:

1. Stay Country or Die Tryin’

2. Texas

3. Hangin’ On (feat. Gwen Stefani)

4. Strangers

5. Let Him In Anyway

6. Heaven Sweet Home (feat. Craig Morgan)

7. Life’s Been Comin’ Too Fast

8. Don’t Mississippi

9. All of My Love

10. Cold Can

11. The Keys

12. Years (feat. John Anderson)

When is For Recreational Use Only by Blake Shelton being released?

For Recreational Use Only is set to be released on May 9. The album is available now for pre-order here.

Who else features on For Recreational Use Only?

Blake Shelton is joined by three other singers on his new album – including someone particularly special to the singer.

Shelton's wife of three years, Gwen Stefani, features on the track 'Hangin’ On'. It's not the first time the couple has duetted on a song; in fact, the pair have collaborated on several songs, including 2016's 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart', 2024's 'Purple Irises', and 'Happy Anywhere' in 2021.

Craig Morgan joins Blake for the song 'Heaven Sweet Home', and John Anderson features on the album's final track, 'Years'.

Who else features on For Recreational Use Only?
Who else features on For Recreational Use Only? Picture: Getty

What has Blake Shelton said about For Recreational Use Only?

Blake Shelton has been sharing his excitement for the release of his thirteenth studio album.

“It’s been a long time since we had a new album out, and I want to thank the songwriters and musicians who helped bring this record to life,” the 'God’s Country' singer said.

“Scott Hendricks and I have been working on this music for years, and I’m beyond excited to finally share it with the fans.”

At the end of March, Shelton shared another track from the album: 'Let Him In Anyway'.

“‘Let Him In Anyway’ is one of the most powerful songs I’ve ever had the chance to record,” Blake revealed.

"Hardy is a co-writer and a friend, and I’ve never heard a song like this before. When I first listened to it, I knew it was something special. It’s an honor to bring it to life, and I’m incredibly proud of the record we made.”

The album is available now for pre-order here.

