Blake Shelton charms audience and Gwen Stefani with ‘amazing’ Opry 100 performance

On Air Now
The Smooth Late Show with Martin Collins 10pm - 1am
20 March 2025, 16:30
Blake performed ‘Pickup Man’ at the special Grand Ole Opry celebration event, which he also hosted.
Blake Shelton charmed everyone at the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary celebration with an incredible performance of the late-great Joe Diffie’s iconic song, ‘Pickup Man’.
The ‘God’s Country’ singer – who announced a new album last week – performed the classic country track during last night’s star-studded event at the world-famous country music venue.
Fans watching from home took to social media to rave about Blake’s “amazing” performance.
Meanwhile, among the many lucky concert goers at the Opry last night (March 19) was Blake’s wife Gwen Stefani, who could be seen enjoying her husband’s performance from her seat next to the Queen of Country, Reba McEntire.
Blake Shelton Performs "Pickup Man" LIVE at the Grand Ole Opry | NBC
Gwen and Blake married in 2021, at a private ceremony held on Blake’s Oklahoma-based ranch.
The pair are celebrating ten years of courtship this year, as they first began to date sometime in late 2015.
While the couple did not do a joint performance on Wednesday night, visitors to the Grand Ole Opry for its special 100th anniversary event were treated to many (many!) other great musical moments.
Singers including Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Post Malone and Ashley McBryde and Kelsea Ballerini (to name just a few) performed.
And while fellow Opry icon Dolly Parton wasn’t at the event, she did make a special appearance via video and was honoured at the event with a special performance of ‘I Will Always Love You’.
Wednesday evening’s celebration of the Grand Ole Opry was livestreamed on TV and streaming in the US via NBC and Peacock.
The Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary will be celebrated in the UK later this year, at a special event being held at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
See more Latest Country Music News