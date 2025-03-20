Blake Shelton charms audience and Gwen Stefani with ‘amazing’ Opry 100 performance

20 March 2025, 16:30

Blake Shelton's performance of 'Pickup Man' had everyone at the Opry singing along.
Blake Shelton's performance of 'Pickup Man' had everyone at the Opry singing along. Picture: NBC

By Hannah Watkin

Blake performed ‘Pickup Man’ at the special Grand Ole Opry celebration event, which he also hosted.

Blake Shelton charmed everyone at the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary celebration with an incredible performance of the late-great Joe Diffie’s iconic song, ‘Pickup Man’.

The ‘God’s Country’ singer – who announced a new album last week – performed the classic country track during last night’s star-studded event at the world-famous country music venue.

Fans watching from home took to social media to rave about Blake’s “amazing” performance.

Meanwhile, among the many lucky concert goers at the Opry last night (March 19) was Blake’s wife Gwen Stefani, who could be seen enjoying her husband’s performance from her seat next to the Queen of Country, Reba McEntire.

Watch Blake's 'Pickup Truck' cover in the video below:

Blake Shelton Performs "Pickup Man" LIVE at the Grand Ole Opry | NBC

Gwen and Blake married in 2021, at a private ceremony held on Blake’s Oklahoma-based ranch.

The pair are celebrating ten years of courtship this year, as they first began to date sometime in late 2015.

While the couple did not do a joint performance on Wednesday night, visitors to the Grand Ole Opry for its special 100th anniversary event were treated to many (many!) other great musical moments.

Singers including Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Post Malone and Ashley McBryde and Kelsea Ballerini (to name just a few) performed.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend NBC's Opry 100: A Live Celebration at The Grand Ole Opry on March 19, 2025.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend NBC's Opry 100: A Live Celebration at The Grand Ole Opry on March 19, 2025. Picture: Getty

And while fellow Opry icon Dolly Parton wasn’t at the event, she did make a special appearance via video and was honoured at the event with a special performance of ‘I Will Always Love You’.

Wednesday evening’s celebration of the Grand Ole Opry was livestreamed on TV and streaming in the US via NBC and Peacock.

The Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary will be celebrated in the UK later this year, at a special event being held at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

