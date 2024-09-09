Exclusive

Garth Brooks sang Brooke Eden down the aisle at her wedding, but at this 'expensive' cost

9 September 2024, 09:00

When Garth Brooks serenaded Brooke Eden and wife at their wedding
Picture: Smooth Country

By Sian Moore

Country star Brooke Eden recently visited the Smooth Country studio to chat with Eamonn Kelly.

When Brooke Eden tied the knot with wife Hilary Hoover, good friends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood asked to be part of the ceremony.

Talking to Eamonn Kelly, Brooke recalled the moment Trisha asked to officiate their wedding.

"Right after I came out, and Hil and I had just gotten engaged, Trisha called me," the 'All My Life' singer said.

Brooke explains in the interview how Trisha wanted to sing a new version of 'She's In Love With The Boy', and asked Brooke: "I wanted to see if you could, you know, change the words with me."

And Trisha didn't want to premiere the new version at just any venue – Trisha wanted to sing with Brooke at the Grand Ole Opry.

"From there, you know, Garth and Trisha and the two of us got close," Brooke continues.

"And just for them to just take such a stance for, you know, love is love and just equality and inclusivity."

After their performance, Brooke says Trisha asked about her upcoming nuptials.

The singer says: "Trisha was like, 'Okay, I know there's a wedding happening. Like, am I going to be a bridesmaid? Am I going to be a flower girl? Am I officiating?'"

Brooke responded: "Wait, would you officiate? She was like, 'I would be so honoured to officiate your wedding'. So, so yeah, that's how that happened."

Brooke and wife Hilary were hanging out with Trisha in her kitchen one day when Garth came in.

"We were like, so, are you coming?" Brooke says. "He was like, 'Oh yeah, I'll be there'.

"And we're like, well, if you're going to be there, would you want to sing us down the aisle?"

Garth Brooke with Brooke Eden
Garth Brooke with Brooke Eden. Picture: Twitter/Brooke Eden

Garth told the couple: "You know, I'm very expensive."

Brooke tells Eamonn how the couple told Garth they had heard the same.

Finally, Garth revealed his price to sing Brooke down the aisle: "I'll do it for chocolate chip cookies."

"So we paid him and chocolate chip cookies," Brooke says, "and he sang us down the aisle to 'Make You Feel My Love'.

Brooke Eden with wife Hilary Hoover
Brooke Eden with wife Hilary Hoover. Picture: Getty

Brooke actually met the famous country couple through her wife, Hilary, who worked with Garth.

"When we first met them, I never even said anything about, like, me being a singer," Brooke recounted.

"A few years into that, Garth asked me to open up for him, a big show in Oregon. There were like 75,000 people there.

"And I was like, oh my gosh, you know, it was kind of just wild. I didn't even know that he knew that I was the singer.

"So for him to ask me to open was just the coolest thing."

