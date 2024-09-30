C2C 2025: Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley and Cody Johnson to headline country music festival

C2C 2025: Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley and Cody Johnson to headline country music festival. Picture: C2C

By Sian Moore

The lineup for Country to Country festival 2025 has been announced!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The lineup for C2C: Country to Country festival next year has just been announced, and what a lineup it is!

Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley and Cody Johnson will headline the three-day event in London, Glasgow and Belfast.

Other singers joining the bill include Dylan Gossett, Tyler Hubbard, Nate Smith, Shaboozey, and Avery Anna.

See the full lineup and date details below:

C2C: Country to Country 2025 lineup

Friday, March 14: The O2, London / Saturday, March 15: SSE Arena, Belfast / Sunday, March 16: OVO Hydro, Glasgow:

Lainey Wilson, Dylan Gossett, 49 Winchester, Tucker Wetmore, Wyatt Flores

Friday, March 14: OVO Hydro, Glasgow / Saturday, March 15: The O2, London / Sunday, March 16: SSE Arena, Belfast:

Dierks Bentley, Tyler Hubbard, Chayce Beckham, Niko Moon, Tanner Adell

Friday, March 14: SSE Arena, Belfast / Saturday, March 15: OVO Hydro, Glasgow / Sunday, March 16: The O2, London:

Cody Johnson, Nate Smith, Shaboozey, Avery Anna, The Castellows

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 4.