C2C Country To Country 2027: Riley Green, Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll to headline

C2C Country To Country 2027: Riley Green, Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll to headline. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

The lineup for next year's C2C Country To Country has been announced!

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Already we're counting down the days until C2C Country To Country Festival 2027.

And now we're even more excited – because the headliners have just been announced!

Riley Green, Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll are all set to perform at the three-day festival.

Tickets go on sale on October 2 at 10am and can be purchased here. See the lineup below!

The full C2C lineup featuring headliners, Ashley McBryde, Riley Green, and Jelly Roll. Picture: C2C

When and where is C2C Festival 2027?

C2C Country To Country 2027 will take place over the weekend of Friday, March 12, to Sunday, March 14, 2027.

The venues for this year's festival are The O2 London, The OVO Hydro Glasgow, and Manchester AO Arena.

Who is performing at C2C 2027?

Next year's headliners for Country to Country Festival 2027 have just been announced.

Riley Green, Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll are all set to headline the three-day event.

Others on the lineup include Cooper Alan, Midland, Cole Swindell, Jakcson Dean, Dasha, Chase Matthews and more!

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How can I get tickets for C2C Festival? And when are they on sale?

Tickets go on sale on October 2 at 10am.

You can purchase tickets, here.