Country Calling festival returns for 2026! Headliners, dates and how to get tickets

Country Calling Festival returns for 2026! Headliners, dates and how to get tickets. Picture: Getty / Country Calling

By Sian Hamer

Everything you need to know about Country Calling 2026.

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Country Calling is back this summer – and it looks like it's going to be bigger than ever.

The three-day festival is moving to a new home for 2026 and will now take place at Kings Farm in Chelmsford, just next door to its old site at Hylands Estate.

And the lineup this year looks incredible.

Scroll down for dates, headliners and how to get tickets

Parmalee are one of this year's headliners at Country Calling Festival. Picture: Getty

When is Country Calling festival 2026?

This year's festival takes place from August 14 to August 16, 2026, at Kings Farm in Chelmsford, UK.

Who is performing at Country Calling festival 2026?

Country Calling is famous for bringing together international acts and breakthrough musicians for their festival goers.

The first headliner of the festival will be Tyler Halverson, who will take to the stage on Friday, August 14. Brian Collins, Loud Tiger, and Jeff Cohen will also perform that day.

Parmalee will make their UK debut at the festival on Saturday, August 15, which will be the band's only UK show in 2026.

Tyler Rich, who also makes his UK debut, will perform on the second day of Country Calling.

See the full Country Calling festival 2026 lineup below:

Country Calling Festival 2026 lineup. Picture: Country Calling

Randy Houser's performance on Sunday, August 16, will mark his first-ever headline slot in the UK.

US artists Drew Green, Trevor Martin, and Kasey Tyndall will also make their UK debut at Country Calling, as will Canadian singer-songwriter Madeline Merlo.

How can I get tickets to Country Calling festival?

Weekend and Day tickets are now available here.

Festival goers can expect the full festival experience at Country Calling, including the Little Wranglers kids club, a shopping village, top-tier street food, live cooking demos, aftershow parties, a funfair, and an American muscle and vintage car display.