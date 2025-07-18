Exclusive

Cam opens up about ‘divine timing’ which led to writing for Beyoncé

18 July 2025, 16:26

Cam worked with Beyonce on her album Cowboy Carter.
Cam worked with Beyonce on her album Cowboy Carter. Picture: Press Release/Smooth Radio

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Burning House’ singer contributed to five songs on Queen Bey’s Cowboy Carter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cam has credited lady luck with inspiring the chain of events which led to her being invited to write for Beyoncé.

The country artist, who has also worked with stars including Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus, helped pen five tracks on Cowboy Carter: ‘Ameriican Requiem’, ‘Protector’, ‘Daughter’, ‘Tyrant’ and ‘Amen’.

Speaking with Smooth Country’s Eamonn Kelly following the release of her fourth album, All Things Light, Cam opened up about how being invited to work with Beyoncé felt serendipitous.

“I don’t go out there like slinging songs [at people],” Cam said. “It seems like such luck... I’m normally doing my artist’s career, then I happen to be in some spot... and the artist is there and we just mesh.”

Watch Cam's full interview below:

Cam reflects on working with Beyoncé on Cowboy Carter, new music & motherhood

Divine timing

When Cam was invited to write for Beyoncé, she had just started writing her fourth album and was discovering “a new kind of depth” in her songwriting.

“Right as I started tapping into that I got the call that was like: ‘Hey can you make this session for Beyoncé, and I was like ‘Yeah.’

Cam continued: “It just feels so lucky and like divine timing that what I was making at that time fit with [Beyoncé’s vision] and how that was going to go.”

Cam performing in 2019.
Cam performing in 2019. Picture: Alamy

The ‘Alchemy’ singer is “so proud” to have been able to contribute to Cowboy Carter, just as she is immensely proud of her latest solo work.

Opening up about All Things Light’s influences, Cam shared how she wanted her new music to sound contemporary and nostalgic at the same time.

Modern messages

On her 30s inspired song ‘Slow Down’, she explained: “I love that it feels old as if it’s an old saying we all should know by now, but it’s saying: ‘You should slow down and be living your life for the right reasons for you.’

“...It’s all said in a very cute 30s kind of way, but it’s telling a very modern [message],” she added.

Cam - Turns Out That I Am God (Official Video)

Last time Cam and Eamonn caught up was in October 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This period of instability became an inspiration for her latest work. “Facing a lot of unknowns, I was like: ‘I need something to hold on to,’” she explained.

“I just sort of wove together this patchwork of beliefs... stories and questions and feelings to address what you normally are going through when you feel a bit lost, and hopefully this album is something people can turn to.”

Star parent

Cam also hopes her music will inspire her five-year-old daughter Lucy.

Her mother’s biggest fan, Cam told Eamonn about how her daughter attempted a stage invasion in 2022 while she was performing at BST Hyde Park.

“She was only two-and-a-half then, maybe three... I hadn’t explained the concept that you’re side-stage, but there’s an invisible line – you don’t follow me out to the mics.

“She tried to follow and my husband grabbed her,” Cam recalled. “Oh she cried, so insulted that she wasn’t allowed to come where mom was standing... she wasn’t afraid of a giant sea of people or anything!”

Cam loved performing at BST Hyde Park as she feels UK crowds “just marry so well” with her music.

“The way everyone’s listening even though it’s a huge crowd, it’s every artist’s dream to be singing and to have all these people so attentive to what you’re doing,” she gushed.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Miranda Lambert and the poster for Better Together Texas

Miranda Lambert’s Band Together Texas benefit concert: How to get tickets and more

Dolly Parton smiling with a guitar.

Dolly: An Original Musical - Dolly Parton’s new Broadway show dates, tickets, and more details

Dolly Parton

Miranda Lambert has revealed she is hoping to help plan a benefit concert to help Texas' flood victims.

Miranda Lambert confirms she’s planning benefit concert for Texas flood victims – all the details
Every country music star bar in Nashville: From Jelly Roll to Jason Aldean's

Every country music star bar in Nashville: From Jelly Roll to Jason Aldean's

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley relationship: How did they meet? How long have they been dating? and more

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham

Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham cryptically join forces

Fleetwood Mac

The Steve Miller Band performing

Steve Miller Band cancel nationwide tour for shocking reason

Music

Bono singing on stage

Distressing story of how Bono 'avoided the pain' of losing mother at 14

Music

The Art of Elysium presents Stevie Wonder's HEAVEN - Celebrating the 10th Anniversary - Inside

Why is Stevie Wonder blind? How the iconic soul singer lost his sight

Stevie Wonder

Elvis Evolution: The Immersive Experience is coming soon...

Elvis Evolution: The Immersive Experience - Where is it? How to get tickets? Dates and more

Elvis Presley

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper