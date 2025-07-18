Exclusive

Cam opens up about ‘divine timing’ which led to writing for Beyoncé

Cam worked with Beyonce on her album Cowboy Carter. Picture: Press Release/Smooth Radio

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Burning House’ singer contributed to five songs on Queen Bey’s Cowboy Carter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cam has credited lady luck with inspiring the chain of events which led to her being invited to write for Beyoncé.

The country artist, who has also worked with stars including Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus, helped pen five tracks on Cowboy Carter: ‘Ameriican Requiem’, ‘Protector’, ‘Daughter’, ‘Tyrant’ and ‘Amen’.

Speaking with Smooth Country’s Eamonn Kelly following the release of her fourth album, All Things Light, Cam opened up about how being invited to work with Beyoncé felt serendipitous.

“I don’t go out there like slinging songs [at people],” Cam said. “It seems like such luck... I’m normally doing my artist’s career, then I happen to be in some spot... and the artist is there and we just mesh.”

Watch Cam's full interview below:

Cam reflects on working with Beyoncé on Cowboy Carter, new music & motherhood

Divine timing

When Cam was invited to write for Beyoncé, she had just started writing her fourth album and was discovering “a new kind of depth” in her songwriting.

“Right as I started tapping into that I got the call that was like: ‘Hey can you make this session for Beyoncé, and I was like ‘Yeah.’

Cam continued: “It just feels so lucky and like divine timing that what I was making at that time fit with [Beyoncé’s vision] and how that was going to go.”

Cam performing in 2019. Picture: Alamy

The ‘Alchemy’ singer is “so proud” to have been able to contribute to Cowboy Carter, just as she is immensely proud of her latest solo work.

Opening up about All Things Light’s influences, Cam shared how she wanted her new music to sound contemporary and nostalgic at the same time.

Modern messages

On her 30s inspired song ‘Slow Down’, she explained: “I love that it feels old as if it’s an old saying we all should know by now, but it’s saying: ‘You should slow down and be living your life for the right reasons for you.’

“...It’s all said in a very cute 30s kind of way, but it’s telling a very modern [message],” she added.

Cam - Turns Out That I Am God (Official Video)

Last time Cam and Eamonn caught up was in October 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This period of instability became an inspiration for her latest work. “Facing a lot of unknowns, I was like: ‘I need something to hold on to,’” she explained.

“I just sort of wove together this patchwork of beliefs... stories and questions and feelings to address what you normally are going through when you feel a bit lost, and hopefully this album is something people can turn to.”

Star parent

Cam also hopes her music will inspire her five-year-old daughter Lucy.

Her mother’s biggest fan, Cam told Eamonn about how her daughter attempted a stage invasion in 2022 while she was performing at BST Hyde Park.

“She was only two-and-a-half then, maybe three... I hadn’t explained the concept that you’re side-stage, but there’s an invisible line – you don’t follow me out to the mics.

“She tried to follow and my husband grabbed her,” Cam recalled. “Oh she cried, so insulted that she wasn’t allowed to come where mom was standing... she wasn’t afraid of a giant sea of people or anything!”

Cam loved performing at BST Hyde Park as she feels UK crowds “just marry so well” with her music.

“The way everyone’s listening even though it’s a huge crowd, it’s every artist’s dream to be singing and to have all these people so attentive to what you’re doing,” she gushed.