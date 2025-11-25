Carly Pearce UK tour 2026: Dates, venues, how to get tickets
25 November 2025, 11:55
Carly is bringing her Inside The Dream Tour to the UK and Ireland in 2026.
Carly Pearce has announced she will be touring the UK and Ireland next May.
The ‘What He Didn’t Do’ singer shared the exciting news a week on from the release of her latest single, ‘Dream Come True’.
Dreams appear to be the theme of Carly’s next era of music-making, as her tour has been named the Inside The Dream Tour.
In her tour announcement post, Carly promised fans that she would be treating them to “a first look” at more new music as well as “all" the fan favourites during her shows.
“UK & Ireland!! I am SO excited to be coming back to some of my favorite places with my Inside The Dream Tour!” she shared.
“I truly cannot wait for these shows!! AND I can’t believe I’ll be headlining the Royal Albert Hall,” Carly also added in reference to her London date.
In addition to playing at Highways Festival in London, Carly will be travelling to perform shows in Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin next May.
Carly Pearce’s UK and Ireland 2026 Inside The Dream Tour dates and venues are:
- Wednesday, May 13 – Beacon, Bristol
- Thursday, May 14 – Academy, Manchester
- Saturday, May 16 – Royal Albert Hall, London (Highways Festival)
- Monday, May 18 – SFC Armadillo, Glasgow
- Tuesday, May 19 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin
- Wednesday, May 20 – Waterfront Hall, Belfast
Tickets for Carly Pearce's 2026 UK & Ireland tour will go on general sale this Friday at 10am.
Fans can sign up for a fan presale by joining Carly’s fan club. The presale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, November 26.
