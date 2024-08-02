Carrie Underwood to return to American Idol as a judge 20 years after winning it

2 August 2024, 12:24

"This is a full-circle moment both for the show and for audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home Carrie."
"This is a full-circle moment both for the show and for audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home Carrie.". Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She's going back to where it all began.

In 2005, Carrie Underwood won the hearts of America when she entered the fourth season of American Idol.

During the season finale, she performed 'Independence Day' by Martina McBride who Underwood gushed was her favourite singer.

She did McBride and herself proud with the gorgeous rendition, which clearly mesmerised judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson.

But it wasn't just the judges and the in-person audience she astonished - Carrie Underwood beat out fellow finalist Bo Bice to win the competition with an overwhelming mass of votes from viewers at home.

In fact, the entire season it was revealed she won the phone vote given she was so popular, so winning the competition was almost destined.

From then onwards Carrie has had a miraculous career in music, scoring fifteen US number one singles, winning eight Grammy Awards, and selling over 85 million records worldwide.

So who better to usher in a new era for American Idol than a singer whose star was created by the show itself?

That's precisely what's happening with the forthcoming series of the singing competition, with Carrie Underwood returning as a judge.

Carrie Underwood became a country music superstar after winning American Idol in 2005. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)
Carrie Underwood became a country music superstar after winning American Idol in 2005. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

It's been revealed that Underwood will replace Katy Perry after the 'Firework' singer announced her departure at the tail end of the season just gone, sitting alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Good Morning America announced Carrie's comeback by previewing the video shared on social media, which shows Underwood's American Idol debut.

"I remember being at home in our little house and seeing on TV that there were auditions in St. Louis. My mom said, 'If you want to go, I'll drive you'," Underwood said.

"I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show."

"I'm proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show, and I'm so proud of everything that I've accomplished since," Underwood said.

Carrie Underwood-American Idol Audition

"This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America's hearts on Idol and launched her successful multi-Grammy Award-winning career," President of Disney Television Group Craig Erwich said in a press release.

"As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows of television."

"This is a full-circle moment both for the show and for audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home Carrie."

Ryan Seacrest will return to host the show as expected, with Carrie also showing her excitement at returning to the place it all began for her.

In an Instagram post back in May - perhaps when discussions of a comeback as a judge were taking place - she posted a throwback photo from her audition day, writing:

"⭐️REFLECTION of the week: contestant number #14887 received her golden ticket to Hollywood!"

"I can’t believe it has been almost 20 years since auditioning for @AmericanIdol! #ReflectionOfTheWeek," the country singer added.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Post Malone has assembled an all-star cast for his impending country album.

Post Malone reveals tracklist to F-1 Trillion album with Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton and more featuring
Luke Combs appears on the Twisters soundtrack

Twisters soundtrack: A full list of all the country songs in the Glen Powell movie

Cody Johnson at Globe Life Field

Cody Johnson keeps it simple with classic version of 'Star Spangled Banner' at MLB All-Star Game
Ingrid Andress sings the National Anthem

Ingrid Andress goes to rehab after "drunk" National Anthem performance at Home Run Derby

Prince William took to the stage with pop and rock music royalty to sing Bon Jovi's anthem 'Livin' On A Prayer' with the man himself and Taylor Swift.

When Prince William joined Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift to belt out a rock classic

Royals

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Bryan Adams is back, and has launched his own record label: Bad Records.

Bryan Adams is back with rocking new single Rock And Roll Hell/War Machine - listen

Bryan Adams

Freddie Mercury was supposed to be performing at the Olympic Games in 1992, but tragically didn't live to see the day.

How Freddie Mercury missed the chance to perform at the Olympics

Freddie Mercury

Donna Summer = 'Queen of Disco'.

Donna Summer’s 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

The greatest 1990s songs

The 100 greatest songs of the 1990s, ranked

Music

Nik Kershaw achieved huge success in the eighties. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Nik Kershaw facts: '80s singer's age, wife, family, songs and career revealed

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents