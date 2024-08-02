Carrie Underwood to return to American Idol as a judge 20 years after winning it

"This is a full-circle moment both for the show and for audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home Carrie.".

By Thomas Edward

She's going back to where it all began.

In 2005, Carrie Underwood won the hearts of America when she entered the fourth season of American Idol.

During the season finale, she performed 'Independence Day' by Martina McBride who Underwood gushed was her favourite singer.

She did McBride and herself proud with the gorgeous rendition, which clearly mesmerised judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson.

But it wasn't just the judges and the in-person audience she astonished - Carrie Underwood beat out fellow finalist Bo Bice to win the competition with an overwhelming mass of votes from viewers at home.

In fact, the entire season it was revealed she won the phone vote given she was so popular, so winning the competition was almost destined.

From then onwards Carrie has had a miraculous career in music, scoring fifteen US number one singles, winning eight Grammy Awards, and selling over 85 million records worldwide.

So who better to usher in a new era for American Idol than a singer whose star was created by the show itself?

That's precisely what's happening with the forthcoming series of the singing competition, with Carrie Underwood returning as a judge.

Carrie Underwood became a country music superstar after winning American Idol in 2005. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

It's been revealed that Underwood will replace Katy Perry after the 'Firework' singer announced her departure at the tail end of the season just gone, sitting alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Good Morning America announced Carrie's comeback by previewing the video shared on social media, which shows Underwood's American Idol debut.

"I remember being at home in our little house and seeing on TV that there were auditions in St. Louis. My mom said, 'If you want to go, I'll drive you'," Underwood said.

"I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show."

"I'm proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show, and I'm so proud of everything that I've accomplished since," Underwood said.

"This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America's hearts on Idol and launched her successful multi-Grammy Award-winning career," President of Disney Television Group Craig Erwich said in a press release.

"As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows of television."

"This is a full-circle moment both for the show and for audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home Carrie."

Ryan Seacrest will return to host the show as expected, with Carrie also showing her excitement at returning to the place it all began for her.

In an Instagram post back in May - perhaps when discussions of a comeback as a judge were taking place - she posted a throwback photo from her audition day, writing:

"⭐️REFLECTION of the week: contestant number #14887 received her golden ticket to Hollywood!"

"I can’t believe it has been almost 20 years since auditioning for @AmericanIdol! #ReflectionOfTheWeek," the country singer added.