2025 CMA Awards announces first winners

Lainey Wilson will host the CMA awards tonight. Picture: CMA Awards/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Two CMA Awards were announced early on today’s Good Morning America.

The Country Music Association has revealed two of this year’s CMA Award winners ahead of tonight's (November 19) ceremony.

The Nashville-based celebration of country music revealed the winners of its Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year categories live on Good Morning America.

Post Malone and Blake Shelton’s collaboration ‘Pour Me a Drink’ took home Musical Event of the Year, meanwhile ACM Award winners Ella Langley and Riley Green’s ‘you look like you love me’ won in Music Video of the Year.

Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) - you look like you love me (Official Video)

With Ella and Riley’s collaboration up for two more awards plus Ella also nominated for New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year, it’ll be interesting to see if her early success predicts more wins later this evening.

Ella Langley is one of the most nominated stars at 2025's CMA Awards, with six nominations in total.

Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson both also have six nominations each.

Zach Top is the second most-nominated and most-nominated male artist of the evening, thanks to his five nominations; meanwhile, Riley Green and Cody Johnson are up for four awards each.

Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs are all nominated for three awards each.

Other artists up for CMA Awards this year include Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Shaboozey and Tucker Wetmore.

Tonight’s awards show will begin at 8pm ET, and will feature performances from Ella, Megan, Tucker, Keith Urban, Brandi Carlile, and many more.

Lainey Wilson is hosting the show for a second year in a row, and stars including Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley will be presenting awards.