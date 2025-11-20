CMA Awards 2025: All the best photos as winners revealed
20 November 2025, 12:02
Artists including Ella Langley and show host Lainey Wilson won big at this year’s CMAs.
The CMA Awards 2025 took Nashville by storm last night, with (almost) every big name in country music making an appearance for the night’s festivities.
Joining host and award-winner Lainey Wilson were stars including Luke Combs, Ella Langley, Zach Top, Riley Green, Megan Moroney and surprise guest George Strait.
While there were a few notable no shows (Blake Shelton’s absence surprising more fans than last year's Entertainer of the Year winner Morgan Wallen’s), all the night’s biggest winners showed up for the huge celebration.
Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley were the biggest award-winners of the evening, both taking home three awards each.
Lainey won three of the night’s ‘big-four’ awards: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Whirlwind.
Ella won Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year for her duet ‘you look like you love me’ with Riley Green.
More of the night’s big winners included Cody Johnson as Male Vocalist of the Year, Zach Top as New Artist of the Year, and the Red Clay Strays, who broke Old Dominion’s seven-award streak to take home Vocal Group of the Year.
George Strait was another surprise of the evening when he turned up to honour Vince Gill with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.
Another of the night’s more emotional moments came when Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Kenny Chesney used his performance as an opportunity to pay tribute to his ‘When the Sun Goes Down’ cowriter Brett James, who tragically passed away in September.
Other performers of the evening included Keith Urban, Luke Combs and Megan Moroney.
And while the ‘Am I Okay?’ star left without any awards this year, the singer (who had received six nominations) impressed everyone with her performance of ‘6 Months Later’ as she took to the stage for the first time since announcing her third album Cloud 9 last week.
To round up, all of last night's winners were:
Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson WINNER
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ella Langley
- Megan Moroney
- Lainey Wilson WINNER
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson WINNER
- Chris Stapleton
- Zach Top
- Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- The Red Clay Strays WINNER
Album of the Year
- Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney
- Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top
- F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
- I'm the Problem – Morgan Wallen
- Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson WINNER
Song of the Year
- ‘4x4xU’ – Lainey Wilson
- ‘Am I Okay?’ – Megan Moroney
- ‘I Never Lie’ – Zach Top
- ‘Texas’ – Blake Shelton
- ‘you look like you love me’ – Ella Langley and Riley Green WINNER
New Artist of the Year
- Ella Langley
- Shaboozey
- Zach Top WINNER
- Tucker Wetmore
- Stephen Wilson Jr.
Musician of the Year
- Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
- Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar WINNER
- Brent Mason – Guitar
- Rob McNelley – Guitar
- Derek Wells – Guitar
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn WINNER
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
Music Video of the Year
- ‘Am I Okay?’ – Megan Moroney
- ‘I'm Gonna Love You’ – Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood
- ‘Somewhere Over Laredo’ – Lainey Wilson
- ‘Think I'm in Love With You’ – Chris Stapleton
- ‘you look like you love me’ – Ella Langley and Riley Green WINNER
Musical Event of the Year
- ‘Don't Mind If I Do’ – Riley Green featuring Ella Langley
- ‘Hard Fought Hallelujah’ – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll
- ‘I'm Gonna Love You’ – Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood
- ‘Pour Me a Drink’ – Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton WINNER
- ‘You Had to Be There’ – Megan Moroney featuring Kenny Chesney
Single of the Year
- ‘4x4xU’ – Lainey Wilson
- ‘Ain't No Love in Oklahoma’ – Luke Combs
- ‘Am I Okay?’ – Megan Moroney
- ‘I Never Lie’ – Zach Top
- ‘you look like you love me’ – Ella Langley and Riley Green WINNER