CMA Awards 2025: All the best photos as winners revealed

Zach Top, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban were just a few of the stars at last night (November 19)'s CMA Awards. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Artists including Ella Langley and show host Lainey Wilson won big at this year’s CMAs.

The CMA Awards 2025 took Nashville by storm last night, with (almost) every big name in country music making an appearance for the night’s festivities.

Joining host and award-winner Lainey Wilson were stars including Luke Combs, Ella Langley, Zach Top, Riley Green, Megan Moroney and surprise guest George Strait.

While there were a few notable no shows (Blake Shelton’s absence surprising more fans than last year's Entertainer of the Year winner Morgan Wallen’s), all the night’s biggest winners showed up for the huge celebration.

CMA awards host Lainey Wilson with one of the three awards she took home last night. Picture: Getty

Ella Langley arriving at last night's CMA awards. Picture: Getty

Luke Combs kicking off the show by performing 'Back in the Saddle'. Picture: Getty

Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley were the biggest award-winners of the evening, both taking home three awards each.

Lainey won three of the night’s ‘big-four’ awards: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Whirlwind.

Lainey Wilson stunning photographers with her CMA red carpet look. Picture: Getty

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley presenting Ella Langley and Riley Green with their Single of the Year award. Picture: Getty

Ella and Riley with another award of the night. Picture: Getty

Ella won Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year for her duet ‘you look like you love me’ with Riley Green.

More of the night’s big winners included Cody Johnson as Male Vocalist of the Year, Zach Top as New Artist of the Year, and the Red Clay Strays, who broke Old Dominion’s seven-award streak to take home Vocal Group of the Year.

Zach Top accepted his New Artist of the Year award beer in hand. Picture: Getty

Zach Top and Bailey Zimmerman behind the scenes. Picture: Getty

Cody Johnson accepting his Male Vocalist of the Year award. Picture: Getty

Red Clay Strays with their Vocal Group of the Year award. Picture: Getty

George Strait was another surprise of the evening when he turned up to honour Vince Gill with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Another of the night’s more emotional moments came when Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Kenny Chesney used his performance as an opportunity to pay tribute to his ‘When the Sun Goes Down’ cowriter Brett James, who tragically passed away in September.

George Strait presents Vince Gill with his Lifetime Achievement Award. Picture: Getty

Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney pose for a photo on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

Other performers of the evening included Keith Urban, Luke Combs and Megan Moroney.

And while the ‘Am I Okay?’ star left without any awards this year, the singer (who had received six nominations) impressed everyone with her performance of ‘6 Months Later’ as she took to the stage for the first time since announcing her third album Cloud 9 last week.

Megan Moroney launching her Cloud 9 era at the CMAs last night. Picture: Getty

Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban perform onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards. Picture: Getty

To round up, all of last night's winners were:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson WINNER

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson WINNER

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays WINNER

Album of the Year

Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney

Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

I'm the Problem – Morgan Wallen

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson WINNER

Song of the Year

‘4x4xU’ – Lainey Wilson

‘Am I Okay?’ – Megan Moroney

‘I Never Lie’ – Zach Top

‘Texas’ – Blake Shelton

‘you look like you love me’ – Ella Langley and Riley Green WINNER

New Artist of the Year

Ella Langley

Shaboozey

Zach Top WINNER

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar WINNER

Brent Mason – Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Derek Wells – Guitar

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn WINNER

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Music Video of the Year

‘Am I Okay?’ – Megan Moroney

‘I'm Gonna Love You’ – Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood

‘Somewhere Over Laredo’ – Lainey Wilson

‘Think I'm in Love With You’ – Chris Stapleton

‘you look like you love me’ – Ella Langley and Riley Green WINNER

Musical Event of the Year

‘Don't Mind If I Do’ – Riley Green featuring Ella Langley

‘Hard Fought Hallelujah’ – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll

‘I'm Gonna Love You’ – Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood

‘Pour Me a Drink’ – Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton WINNER

‘You Had to Be There’ – Megan Moroney featuring Kenny Chesney

Single of the Year