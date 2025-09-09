CMA Awards nominations led by rising stars – see full list here
9 September 2025, 12:44
Megan Moroney, Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson all earned six nominations each.
The Country Music Association has announced its 2025 CMA Awards nominees – and the genre’s favourite rising stars are leading the way.
Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley and Megan Moroney are tied for the title of most-nominated artist, having earned themselves six nominations each.
Meanwhile, Zach Top was the second-most nominated, with five nods for his work.
Riley Green and Cody Johnson each won four nominations from CMA voters this year, while Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs all received three.
As one of the music industry’s biggest artists right now, Morgan may be a little disappointed with having netted only three nods.
However, the reigning Entertainer of the Year winner still has the opportunity to defend that prestigious title.
Announcing yesterday (September 8)’s nomination news, CMA CEO Sarah Trahern shared: “Each year, the CMA Awards shine a light on the creativity, passion and dedication of our community.
“The nominees announced today represent some of the most impactful work happening across country music, and we are deeply appreciative of our voting members for lending their time and expertise to this process.
“Their commitment helps ensure the CMA Awards remain a true reflection of the genre’s excellence,” she continued, concluding: “On behalf of CMA, congratulations to all of this year’s nominees.”
The full CMA Awards 2025 nominations are:
Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year
- ‘4x4xU’ – Lainey Wilson, producer: Jay Joyce, mix engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- ‘Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma’ – Luke Combs, producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, mix engineer: Chip Matthews
- ‘Am I Okay?’ – Megan Moroney, producer: Kristian Bush, mix engineer: Justin Niebank
- ‘I Never Lie’ – Zach Top, producer: Carson Chamberlain, mix engineer: Matt Rovey
- ‘You Look Like You Love Me’ – Ella Langley & Riley Green, producer: Will Bundy, mix engineer: Jim Cooley
Album of the Year
- Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney, producer: Kristian Bush, mix engineer: Justin Niebank
- Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top, producer: Carson Chamberlain, mix engineer: Matt Rovey
- F-1 Trillion – Post Malone, producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, mix engineer: Ryan Gore
- I’m the Problem – Morgan Wallen, producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, mix engineers: Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi
- Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson, producer: Jay Joyce, mix engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
Song of the Year
- ‘4x4xU’ Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson
- ‘Am I Okay?’ Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney
- ‘I Never Lie’ Songwriters: Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top
- ‘Texas’ Songwriters: Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock
- ‘You Look Like You Love Me’ Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ella Langley
- Megan Moroney
- Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Zach Top
- Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- The Red Clay Strays
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
Musical Event of the Year
- ‘Don’t Mind if I Do’ – Riley Green (feat. Ella Langley), producers: Scott Borchetta, Jimmy Harnen, Dann Huff
- ‘Hard Fought Hallelujah’ – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll, producer: Micah Nichols
- ‘I’m Gonna Love You’ – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood), producer: Trent Willmon
- ‘Pour Me a Drink’ – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton), producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome
- ‘You Had to Be There’ – Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney), producer: Kristian Bush
Musician of the Year
- Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
- Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
- Brent Mason – Guitar
- Rob McNelley – Guitar
- Derek Wells – Guitar
Music Video of the Year
- ‘Am I Okay?’ – Megan Moroney, directors: Alexandra Gavillet, Megan Moroney
- ‘I’m Gonna Love You’ – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood), director: Dustin Haney
- ‘Somewhere Over Laredo’ – Lainey Wilson, director: TK McKamy
- ‘Think I’m in Love With You’ – Chris Stapleton, director: Running Bear
- ‘You Look Like You Love Me’ – Ella Langley & Riley Green, directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney
New Artist of the Year
- Ella Langley
- Shaboozey
- Zach Top
- Tucker Wetmore
- Stephen Wilson Jr.