CMA Fest 2025: When is it? Who’s performing? How to get tickets and more

27 March 2025, 14:44

Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Blake Shelton playing guitar on stage
Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Blake Shelton are just some of the stars who will be performing. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

CMA Fest 2025’s leading line-up has been revealed...

Keith Urban, Megan Moroney and Riley Green are just some of the big names who’ll be performing at CMA Fest presented by SoFi this year.

The Country Music Association’s famous Nashville-based celebration of country music announced its leading line-up on Wednesday, March 26.

Find out more about the four-day festival below...

When is CMA Fest 2025?

2025’s CMA Fest will take place from Thursday, June 5 to Sunday, June 8.

The festival, formerly known as CMA Music Festival and the world’s longest-running country music festival, will take place across various stages in 2025.

The biggest of these will be hosted at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, with other stages and venues including the Chevy Riverfront Stage, the Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park, the Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park, the Hard Rock Stage, and the Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza.

Artists will also be performing at free outdoor stages across Nashville during the festival.

Who is performing at CMA Fest 2025?

Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Ella Langley are just some of CMA Fest 2025’s headline performers.

On the festival’s first night, June 5, Brooks and Dunn, Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Ella Langley and Riley Green will perform on the Nissan Stadium stage.

On June 6, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Shaboozey, Cody Johnson and Parker McCollum will play there.

Megan Moroney, Rascal Flatts, Red Clay Strays, Blake Shelton and Jordan Davis are June 7’s Nissan Stadium performers.

And on June 8, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Bailey Zimmerman, Ashley McBryde and Zach Top will be on the main stage.

Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Shaboozey performing
Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Shaboozey are all playing CMA Fest 2025. Picture: Getty

Other acts announced for the festival’s other stages so far include: Tucker Wetmore, The War And Treaty, Mason Ramsey, Willow Avalon, George Birge, MŌRIAH, Ashley Cooke, Rita Wilson, and the US Navy Band Country Current.

How can I get tickets for CMA Fest 2025?

Four-night stadium pass tickets for CMA Fest are on sale now. Single-night tickets will go on sale on March 28 at 10am CT (3pm GMT).

Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the CMA’s continued support of music education programmes across the US, and artists are again appearing for free to benefit the CMA Foundation.

For all the latest ticket details, visit: cmafest.com/tickets.

Ronnie Spector and Zendaya

Be My Baby: Zendaya starring Ronnie Spector biopic’s cast, release date and more

TV & Film

Stephen Graham and Bruce Springsteen

How Bruce Springsteen brought Adolescence’s Stephen Graham to tears

TV & Film

Michael Jackson and MTV are responsible for some of the greatest moments in pop music history.

When Michael Jackson wowed the world in 1995 with his showstopping MTV performance

Michael Jackson

In 1996, Prince suffered an unimaginable loss.

‘Comeback’: The gorgeous tribute Prince wrote after losing his only child

Prince

Madness are going on tour again!

Madness Hits Parade UK arena tour: Venues, dates, how to get tickets and more

Music

