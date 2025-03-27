CMA Fest 2025: When is it? Who’s performing? How to get tickets and more

On Air Now
27 March 2025
CMA Fest 2025’s leading line-up has been revealed...
Keith Urban, Megan Moroney and Riley Green are just some of the big names who’ll be performing at CMA Fest presented by SoFi this year.
The Country Music Association’s famous Nashville-based celebration of country music announced its leading line-up on Wednesday, March 26.
Find out more about the four-day festival below...
2025’s CMA Fest will take place from Thursday, June 5 to Sunday, June 8.
The festival, formerly known as CMA Music Festival and the world’s longest-running country music festival, will take place across various stages in 2025.
The biggest of these will be hosted at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, with other stages and venues including the Chevy Riverfront Stage, the Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park, the Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park, the Hard Rock Stage, and the Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza.
Artists will also be performing at free outdoor stages across Nashville during the festival.
Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Ella Langley are just some of CMA Fest 2025’s headline performers.
On the festival’s first night, June 5, Brooks and Dunn, Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Ella Langley and Riley Green will perform on the Nissan Stadium stage.
On June 6, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Shaboozey, Cody Johnson and Parker McCollum will play there.
Megan Moroney, Rascal Flatts, Red Clay Strays, Blake Shelton and Jordan Davis are June 7’s Nissan Stadium performers.
And on June 8, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Bailey Zimmerman, Ashley McBryde and Zach Top will be on the main stage.
Other acts announced for the festival’s other stages so far include: Tucker Wetmore, The War And Treaty, Mason Ramsey, Willow Avalon, George Birge, MŌRIAH, Ashley Cooke, Rita Wilson, and the US Navy Band Country Current.
Four-night stadium pass tickets for CMA Fest are on sale now. Single-night tickets will go on sale on March 28 at 10am CT (3pm GMT).
Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the CMA’s continued support of music education programmes across the US, and artists are again appearing for free to benefit the CMA Foundation.
For all the latest ticket details, visit: cmafest.com/tickets.