Cody Johnson's 'The Fall' voted the best country song of 2025 by Smooth Country listeners!

28 November 2025, 13:00
The Smooth Country Song of the Year winner has been crowned, thanks to your votes.
We asked you to vote for your favourite country songs of 2025 in our annual chart.
And after counting down the top 20 songs, Eamonn Kelly revealed the hit that took this year's Smooth Country Song of the Year crown... 'The Fall' by Cody Johnson!
Coming in at second place was Ella Langley's 'weren't for the wind', with third going to 'Somewhere Over Laredo' by Lainey Wilson.
Missed the chart? Don't worry! The Smooth Country Song of the Year countdown is available on Global Player for 28 days.
