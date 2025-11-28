Cody Johnson's 'The Fall' voted the best country song of 2025 by Smooth Country listeners!

Cody Johnson's 'The Fall' voted the best country song of 2025 by Smooth Country listeners! Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

The Smooth Country Song of the Year winner has been crowned, thanks to your votes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We asked you to vote for your favourite country songs of 2025 in our annual chart.

And after counting down the top 20 songs, Eamonn Kelly revealed the hit that took this year's Smooth Country Song of the Year crown... 'The Fall' by Cody Johnson!

Coming in at second place was Ella Langley's 'weren't for the wind', with third going to 'Somewhere Over Laredo' by Lainey Wilson.

Cody Johnson - The Fall (Official Music Video)

The Smooth Country Song of the Year top 10 songs:

The Fall – Cody Johnson weren't for the wind – Ella Langley Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson Backup Plan – Bailey Zimmerman ft. Luke Combs Backseat Driver – Kane Brown I'm The Problem – Morgan Wallen GOD & Guns N Roses – Tyler Braden Texas – Blake Shelton I Wish You Would – Mackenzie Carpenter ft. Midland Never Met Anyone Like You – HARDY and Ella Langley

Missed the chart? Don't worry! The Smooth Country Song of the Year countdown is available on Global Player for 28 days.