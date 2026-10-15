Cody Johnson's UK & Ireland tour dates and how to get tickets

15 October 2026, 10:00

Cody Johnson's UK & Ireland tour dates and how to get tickets
Cody Johnson's UK & Ireland tour dates and how to get tickets. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

CMA Male Vocalist of the Year Cody Johnson is bringing his tour to the UK and Ireland.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cody Johnson will perform six shows in the UK and Ireland for his Cody Johnson Live ‘26 tour.

39-year-old Johnson will be joined by special guest Parker McCollum for his first performances in the UK and Ireland.

All the ways you can listen to Smooth Country

Emily Ann Roberts will also join the tour as opening support for all of these dates.

Tickets are available to purchase now via Live Nation here.

Cody Johnson on being both a rockstar and the 'guy with dirt under his nails'

Cody Johnson UK & Ireland 2026 Tour Dates:

  • 24 October – AO Arena, Manchester, UK
  • 27 October – The O2, London, UK
  • 1 November – Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK
  • 2 November – OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK
  • 4 November – SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland
  • 5 November – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Tickets are available now via Live Nation and Cody Johnson's official website.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

C2C Country To Country 2027: Riley Green, Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll to headline

C2C Country To Country 2027: Riley Green, Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll to headline

Reba McEntire’s Dolly Parton tribute leaves Emmys audience in tears – watch here

Reba McEntire’s Dolly Parton tribute leaves Emmys audience in tears – watch here

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's has many siblings, and some of them are musical too.

Watch Dolly Parton gorgeously harmonise with her sisters in early TV performance

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton facts: Singer's age, husband, family and net worth revealed

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's debut performance of 'Jolene' paved her way to superstardom.

When Dolly Parton debuted 'Jolene' on TV and became a country music superstar

Dolly Parton

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Rod Stewart live in Las Vegas

Rod Stewart announces his last ever UK tour: Dates, venues and how to buy tickets for The Final Encore

Rod Stewart

Prince gave fans more than they bargained for with a cheeky surprise during his performance at the 1991 MTV VMA's. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

When Prince gave fans a cheeky surprise at steamy MTV VMA concert in 1991

Prince

Michael Jackson showed emotion beyond his years with a spine-tingling cover of Roberta Flack's 'Killing Me Softly'.

Listen to 15 year old Michael Jackson’s rare, spine-tingling cover of ‘Killing Me Softly’

Michael Jackson

Rod Stewart in concert

Rod Stewart is getting back on the road after his recent heart procedure

Rod Stewart

Smooth Radio launches new ad-free radio service, Smooth Plus

Smooth Radio launches new ad-free radio service, Smooth Plus

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper