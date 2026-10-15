Cody Johnson's UK & Ireland tour dates and how to get tickets

Cody Johnson's UK & Ireland tour dates and how to get tickets. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

CMA Male Vocalist of the Year Cody Johnson is bringing his tour to the UK and Ireland.

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Cody Johnson will perform six shows in the UK and Ireland for his Cody Johnson Live ‘26 tour.

39-year-old Johnson will be joined by special guest Parker McCollum for his first performances in the UK and Ireland.

Emily Ann Roberts will also join the tour as opening support for all of these dates.

Tickets are available to purchase now via Live Nation here.

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Cody Johnson UK & Ireland 2026 Tour Dates:

24 October – AO Arena, Manchester, UK

– AO Arena, Manchester, UK 27 October – The O2, London, UK

– The O2, London, UK 1 November – Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK

– Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK 2 November – OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK

– OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK 4 November – SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland

– SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland 5 November – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Tickets are available now via Live Nation and Cody Johnson's official website.