Country to Country Festival set for 2022 UK return next March: Lineup revealed

14 September 2021, 11:29

Miranda Lambert performing at ACL-Live 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Miranda Lambert performing at ACL-Live 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Europe's biggest country music festival finally returns to UK shores next year.

Following a two-year break due to the pandemic, Country to Country Festival (C2C) will once again take place in the UK and Ireland from March 11-13.

As per the previous eight editions, the beloved celebration of all things country music will head to London's O2 Arena, Dublin's 3Arena, and The SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Read more: Kenny Rogers: Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker and Brad Paisley pay tribute with at-home medley

Alongside the announcement, the festival have also revealed their superstar headliners: Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, and Luke Combs.

The likes of Ashley McBryde, Runaway June, and Hayley Whitters feature further down the bill, with C2C also announcing the Introducing Nashville series, showcasing the best of Nashville talent to global audiences.

Keith Urban headlining Country to Country (C2C) at The O2 Arena in London, 2019 in London. (Photo by Rob Ball/WireImage)
Keith Urban headlining Country to Country (C2C) at The O2 Arena in London, 2019 in London. (Photo by Rob Ball/WireImage). Picture: Getty

The spotlight stage will also return to London and Glasgow in 2022, featuring Tenille Townes, Callista Clark, and the brightest talents from the US for UK and Irish audiences to embrace and enjoy.

In 2019 over 70,000 country music fanatics attended Country to Country, which indicates that country music as a genre is not only growing in popularity across this side of the pond, but already has an established fanbase.

Read more: The Shires interview: Ben and Crissie unveil new album ‘Good Years’ ahead of C2C headline slot

Talking about the festival's return to UK and Irish shores, Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said: “C2C is a pillar in Country Music, not just to UK fans, but to the artist and industry community here in Nashville as well."

"With the loss of the 2020 and 2021 shows, CMA is especially excited to be partnering with C2C again this year. As Country Music continues to grow through touring and streaming in the U.K., it is tentpole events like C2C that act as catalysts for the genre and help carry Country Music forward.”

Take a look at the full lineup below:

Country to Country 2022 poster
Country to Country 2022 poster. Picture: Country to Country Festival

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, September 17.

