Darius Rucker hosts his own show on Smooth Country! How to listen

22 April 2025, 09:00

By Sian Hamer

Don't miss Darius Rucker's two-hour special on Smooth Country.

Hootie & the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker will host his own show on Smooth Country this Saturday (April 26).

My Country Playlist with Darius Rucker will feature the guitarist's favourite country songs, memories from his music career, his friendships within the music industry, and the stories behind some of his biggest hits.

Here's how to listen...

How to listen to My Country Playlist with Darius Rucker

Join Darius this Saturday at 10am-12pm! And if you miss it live, you can catch up at any time for free on Global Player.

Download the Global Player app from App Store or Google Play:

Click here to download the Global Player app for iPhone and iPad >

Click here to download the Global Player app from Google Play (Android) >

Or if you’ve got a smart speaker, ask it to “Play Smooth Country”.

