Dierks Bentley releases new track ‘She Hates Me’ on Valentine’s Day

14 February 2025, 13:08

Dierks Bentley performing and in the She Hates Me music video
Dierks Bentley has released a new single. Picture: Getty/YouTube

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Drunk on a Plane’ singer’s latest single is a tongue-in-cheek song that is more self-deprecating than angry.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dierks Bentley released a new single this Valentine’s Day, but gooey love song it ain’t!

‘She Hates Me’ is an amusing new track from the country music superstar in which Dierks imagines himself in love with a woman who unfortunately doesn’t return the sentiment.

‘She hates me / My hair, my truck, my dog, my music makes her crazy... / She should be fallin’, only problem is she hates me,’ the song’s chorus explains.

Dierks Bentley - She Hates Me (Official Music Video)

In the music video (also released February 14) for the 49-year-old's latest track, Dierks can be seen wandering around a vandalised home, failing to come to terms with the obvious fact that the object of his affection hates his guts.

Speaking about how ‘She Hates Me’ - Dierks’ first original single since 2023’s ‘Something Real’ - came to be, Holler reports that the song came to the singer “at a writing camp last spring”.

Working alongside fellow songwriters Ashley Gorley, Ross Copperman and Chase McGill, some “goofing around” later and ‘She Hates Me’ was born.

“We were goofing around with this idea before diving into our next ‘serious’ song, really just trying to make each other laugh,” Dierks explained.

“It just fell out, and I didn’t think much more about it after that.”

But later: “It really came to life in the studio, and then my kids were requesting it and then I was getting texts from friends who had heard it, so I started taking it more seriously!

“I love any opportunity to laugh at myself–especially my younger self, and ‘She Hates Me’ definitely provides that,” he added.

