Drew Baldridge UK and Europe tour: Dates, venues, how to get tickets and more

28 July 2025, 16:32

Drew Baldridge is heading across the pond to perform again.
Drew Baldridge is heading across the pond to perform again. Picture: Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘She’s Somebody’s Daughter’ star is coming to the UK and Europe in December.

Drew Baldridge has announced he will be touring the UK and Europe later this year.

Following on from his current work supporting Bailey Zimmerman on his US summer tour, the breakout country star will headline six shows across the Atlantic this December.

First arriving in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Drew will then play Cologne in Germany before arriving in the UK.

Drew Baldridge's UK and Europe tour poster
Drew Baldridge's UK and Europe tour poster. Picture: Press Release

There, the singer – who released his most recent single ‘Get Me Gone’ feat. Emily Ann Roberts last Friday (July 25) – will perform in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Drew Baldridge’s UK and Europe tour dates and venues are:

  • Tuesday, December 2 – TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, the Netherlands
  • Wednesday, December 3 – Luxor, Cologne, Germany
  • Friday, December 5 – Mama Roux’s, Birmingham, UK
  • Saturday, December 6 – Club Academy, Manchester, UK
  • Sunday, December 7 – Òran Mór, Glasgow, UK
  • Tuesday, December 9 – Scala, London, UK

Tickets for Drew’s December tour dates will go on general sale at 10am local time on Thursday, July 31.

An artist presale is available for sign up now, which will give fans access to tickets a day early, on Wednesday, July 30, from the same time.

Drew Baldridge and Emily Ann Roberts - Get Me Gone (Official Audio)

Drew with his latest duet partner, Emily Ann Roberts.
Drew with his latest duet partner, Emily Ann Roberts. Picture: Press Release

Drew is set to release more music later this year.

Chatting about his most recent single while celebrating its release, he shared: “As soon as I wrote [‘Get Me Gone’] I knew it’d be a powerful duet.

“It took me a while to find the perfect voice for it, but one day I came across Emily Ann on social media and I loved her sound. So I just hopped in her DMs and asked if she’d collab with me! It’s been amazing to work with her on this song.”

