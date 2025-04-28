Ella Langley wins coveted Academy of Country Music New Female Artist of the Year award

Ella Langley got surprised with some amazing news on Friday. Picture: Getty/ACM Awards

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘weren’t for the wind’ singer was presented the award by former winner, Miranda Lambert.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ella Langley was surprised with the Academy of Country Music’s New Female Artist of the Year award on Friday (April 25).

The young country star, who is nominated for eight awards at the ACM’s upcoming awards show, is already 2025’s most-nominated ACM awards artist.

But it was still a nice surprise for Ella when 2007 award winner Miranda Lambert appeared via video to share with her the news during a set she was playing at Rock the Country in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“I’m here to tell you how proud I am of you for being the top nominated artist for the Academy of Country Music Awards this year,” the country superstar told her friend.

“You are my friend, first and foremost, a fellow dog rescue advocate, you are a co-writer, you are my soul sister in country music and a partner in crime...

“We are gonna celebrate so big in Dallas, Texas! They ain’t even ready!” she added, referring to next month’s awards show.

Celebrating the award news, Ella later recorded a tearful video from her tour bus, where she shared: “Every day of my life I’ve prayed about this and thought about it.

“Literally everything I’ve ever done was to be able to do [have a country music career]. I’m so grateful for the team I have around me,” she added.

Riley Green didn't expect Ella Langley duet 'You Look Like You Love Me' to be a hit

Ella Langley is about to conclude her still hungover tour. Picture: Getty

“I’m just really grateful to have fans who are listening to the music and see that it is truth, and that I’m just a real-life human being going through life, like the rest of everyone else.”

Ella was nominated for New Female Artist of the Year against Kassi Ashton, Ashley Cooke, Dasha and Jessie Murph.

Zach Top was revealed as the winner of New Male Artist of the Year on Thursday (April 24).

It’s been a great weekend for the ‘you look like you love me’ singer, as her song ‘weren’t for the wind’ took the top spot in the UK’s Country Radio Airplay Chart.