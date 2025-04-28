Ella Langley wins coveted Academy of Country Music New Female Artist of the Year award

28 April 2025, 12:56

Ella Langley smiling with her ACM award
Ella Langley got surprised with some amazing news on Friday. Picture: Getty/ACM Awards

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘weren’t for the wind’ singer was presented the award by former winner, Miranda Lambert.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ella Langley was surprised with the Academy of Country Music’s New Female Artist of the Year award on Friday (April 25).

The young country star, who is nominated for eight awards at the ACM’s upcoming awards show, is already 2025’s most-nominated ACM awards artist.

But it was still a nice surprise for Ella when 2007 award winner Miranda Lambert appeared via video to share with her the news during a set she was playing at Rock the Country in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“I’m here to tell you how proud I am of you for being the top nominated artist for the Academy of Country Music Awards this year,” the country superstar told her friend.

“You are my friend, first and foremost, a fellow dog rescue advocate, you are a co-writer, you are my soul sister in country music and a partner in crime...

“We are gonna celebrate so big in Dallas, Texas! They ain’t even ready!” she added, referring to next month’s awards show.

Celebrating the award news, Ella later recorded a tearful video from her tour bus, where she shared: “Every day of my life I’ve prayed about this and thought about it.

“Literally everything I’ve ever done was to be able to do [have a country music career]. I’m so grateful for the team I have around me,” she added.

Riley Green didn't expect Ella Langley duet 'You Look Like You Love Me' to be a hit

Ella Langley playing guitar
Ella Langley is about to conclude her still hungover tour. Picture: Getty

“I’m just really grateful to have fans who are listening to the music and see that it is truth, and that I’m just a real-life human being going through life, like the rest of everyone else.”

Ella was nominated for New Female Artist of the Year against Kassi Ashton, Ashley Cooke, Dasha and Jessie Murph.

Zach Top was revealed as the winner of New Male Artist of the Year on Thursday (April 24).

It’s been a great weekend for the ‘you look like you love me’ singer, as her song ‘weren’t for the wind’ took the top spot in the UK’s Country Radio Airplay Chart.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Shaboozey and Jell Roll have teamed up for a new song.

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll’s Amen: Lyrics, meaning, listen here and more

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley relationship: How did they meet? How long have they been dating? and more
Morgan Wallen, Shaboozey and Post Malone

Morgan Wallen, Shaboozey and Post Malone among most-nominated acts at 2025 AMAs - all details
Darius Rucker hosts his own show on Smooth Country! How to listen

Darius Rucker hosts his own show on Smooth Country! How to listen to My Country Playlist with Darius Rucker
Post Malone is one of the world's biggest rappers, and is delving into the world of country music. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Post Malone facts: Rapper's country switch, age, career, relationships, family and tattoos revealed

Music

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2025! Vote now and win £1,000

Smooth's All Time Top 500 2025: How to listen to the countdown!

Music

Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel

Billy Joel ex Christie Brinkley reveals moment she knew she HAD to leave her 'soulmate’

Billy Joel

Sir Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones have recorded new Faces songs.

Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones set for first Faces album in 50 years

Rod Stewart

Freddie Mercury's sister wanted to keep some of her brother's possessions after they were auctioned in 2023.

Why Freddie Mercury’s sister spent £3million saving brother’s personal belongings

Freddie Mercury

George Michael smiling

George Michael receives moving Ivor Novello award nomination – all the details

George Michael

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper