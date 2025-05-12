Ella Langley reveals she’s had 'tough' week despite ACM Awards success

Ella Langley has opened up candidly about her struggles with her mental health. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘you look like you love me’ star has opened up to fans about how the last week has seen her struggle with her mental health.

Ella Langley’s music career is going from strength to strength, as the ‘weren’t for the wind’ singer’s recent ACM Awards success shows.

But despite being that night’s biggest winner, the New Female Artist of the Year award honouree has revealed she has still been struggling with her mental health in the past week.

Speaking with The Scotty Kay Show, the 26-year-old shared: “I won't lie, this last week has been probably one of the toughest mental health weeks I've had in a long time.

Ella Langley had a hugely successful evening at the 2025 ACM awards. Picture: Alamy

“Which is crazy, because so many good things are happening,” she admitted. “So many things I've prayed for and dreamed about.”

But Ella continued by saying: “It’s just a struggle, it’s just the disease of my family,” referencing as she has in the past how she and other family members of hers have a history of mental health struggles.

Ella has written songs like 'White Noise' and spoken in past interviews about dealing with depression and anxiety, and in this recent interview she talked about how she still struggles with imposter syndrome around her career.

“I think it’s important to talk about it,” she continued: “And to share that just because I might seem like on the top of the mountain right now, it doesn’t always look like that all the time.”

“It’s okay to be two things,” she added, before telling an anecdote about hanging out with Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert at the ACM’s last Thursday (May 8).

“My imposter syndrome [was like]... ‘How can I be in the same category as you two? That doesn’t make sense to me,’” she shared.

Revealing how she tries to cope with her self-doubt, Ella said: “I think it’s just about being grateful, I think at the end of the day just spinning it back on being grateful for what God’s given me in this place that I get to be in.”

Reflecting again on her choice to be open about her struggles, she said: “Hopefully my honesty and realness means some little girl or little boy who wants to do this gets to see that it is tough, but tough things are worth going through if you want them bad enough.”

Ella Langley took home five awards at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

As well as being awarded the New Female Artist of the Year award, she also took home four trophies for ‘you look like you love me’, her popular collab song with Riley Green.