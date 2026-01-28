Ella Langley Dandelion: New album release date, songs and more

28 January 2026, 16:23 | Updated: 28 January 2026, 17:35

Dandelion will be Ella Langley's second studio album.
Dandelion will be Ella Langley's second studio album. Picture: Getty/Ella Langley

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘you look like you love me’ singer announced her sophomore album in January.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ella Langley surprised everyone on a random Tuesday in January when she announced her sophomore album, Dandelion.

After the huge success of its debut single ‘Choosin’ Texas’, it’s safe to say Ella is already succeeding in living up to the high expectations set by the first album's hits like ‘you look like you love me’ and ‘weren’t for the wind’.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dandelion ahead of its release later this year...

When will Dandelion be released?

Ella Langley’s next album Dandelion will be released on Friday, April 10.

Announcing the album on Tuesday, January 27, Ella wrote on social media: “So excited to finally announce that my sophomore album ‘Dandelion’ will be out April 10th & the title track is yours this Friday! Welcome to Dandelionland 💛”

What has Ella Langley said about her next album, Dandelion?

Ella introduced fans to Dandelion with a handwritten message on her website.

“Dandelions are masters of survival, thriving in even the harshest environments. Often dismissed as a common weed, this unassuming plant carries a deeper symbolism of hope, healing, and resilience,” her note said.

“This next record, to me, has so much growth in it. I feel the most myself I’ve ever felt.

“I want you to dance. I want you to sing. I want you to be able to relate to these words in a way where you don’t feel alone in your thoughts,” she continued.

“I want you to not even worry about anything and daydream and listen to these songs. I want you to enjoy them with your friends and family.

“I’ve thought about this record every single day for the last year and a half and I’m so excited to finally say... Welcome to Dandelion.”

What songs are on Ella Langley’s new album Dandelion?

There will be eighteen tracks on Dandelion when it is released in April 2026.

But currently, we only have the names of two of the album’s songs: the record’s title track, ‘Dandelion’; and its first single, ‘Choosin’ Texas’, which Ella released in October 2025.

Listen to Dandelion's ultra-popular debut single 'Choosin' Texas' here:

Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas (Official Lyric Video)

Is Ella Langley going on tour in 2026?

Ella isn’t currently on tour in the US or internationally, but she is set to perform several times in the coming months on other artists’ tours.

Ella is joining Eric Church on his Free The Machine Tour in the US plus Toronoto, Canada in February, and she will also perform at some of Morgan Wallen’s Still The Problem Tour shows later this year.

She is also set to perform at festivals including Stagecoach, Rock The Country and Railbird.

It’s likely Ella will take Dandelion on tour herself sometime in the future.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Tim McGraw, Morgan Wallen, HARDY and Eric Church

Are Tim McGraw, Morgan Wallen, Eric Church and HARDY releasing a joint album?

Shania Twain and Harry Styles

Shania Twain to support Harry Styles for six massive Wembley Stadium shows

Shania Twain

Watch the moment Dolly Parton gets the strangest 80th birthday gift from U2 legend Bono

Watch the moment Dolly Parton gets the strangest 80th birthday gift from U2 legend Bono

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton - Light of a Clear Blue Morning ft. Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba

Dolly Parton remakes 'Light Of A Clear Blue Morning': Lyrics, video and special guest stars revealed

Dolly Parton

Karley Scott Collins and Keith Urban

Who is Karley Scott Collins? The country singer being romantically linked to Keith Urban

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Day announced in her native Tennessee for icon’s 80th birthday

Dolly Parton

Robbie Williams will release a new album this year!

Robbie Williams BRITPOP: surprise release, Gary Barlow collab and more explained

Robbie Williams

Freddie Mercury's 'secret daughter' dies, aged 48

Freddie Mercury's 'secret daughter' dies, aged 48

Freddie Mercury

Celine Dion's heartfelt tribute to René Angélil 10 years after his death: 'Every day I feel your touch'

Celine Dion's heartfelt tribute to René Angélil 10 years after his death: 'Every day I feel your touch'

Celine Dion

Gary Barlow has shared a loving tribute to his wife of over 25 years, Dawn.

Gary Barlow's touching message to wife of 26 years on their anniversary

Take That

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper