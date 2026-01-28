Ella Langley Dandelion: New album release date, songs and more

Dandelion will be Ella Langley's second studio album. Picture: Getty/Ella Langley

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘you look like you love me’ singer announced her sophomore album in January.

Ella Langley surprised everyone on a random Tuesday in January when she announced her sophomore album, Dandelion.

After the huge success of its debut single ‘Choosin’ Texas’, it’s safe to say Ella is already succeeding in living up to the high expectations set by the first album's hits like ‘you look like you love me’ and ‘weren’t for the wind’.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dandelion ahead of its release later this year...

When will Dandelion be released?

Ella Langley’s next album Dandelion will be released on Friday, April 10.

Announcing the album on Tuesday, January 27, Ella wrote on social media: “So excited to finally announce that my sophomore album ‘Dandelion’ will be out April 10th & the title track is yours this Friday! Welcome to Dandelionland 💛”

What has Ella Langley said about her next album, Dandelion?

Ella introduced fans to Dandelion with a handwritten message on her website.

“Dandelions are masters of survival, thriving in even the harshest environments. Often dismissed as a common weed, this unassuming plant carries a deeper symbolism of hope, healing, and resilience,” her note said.

“This next record, to me, has so much growth in it. I feel the most myself I’ve ever felt.

“I want you to dance. I want you to sing. I want you to be able to relate to these words in a way where you don’t feel alone in your thoughts,” she continued.

“I want you to not even worry about anything and daydream and listen to these songs. I want you to enjoy them with your friends and family.

“I’ve thought about this record every single day for the last year and a half and I’m so excited to finally say... Welcome to Dandelion.”

What songs are on Ella Langley’s new album Dandelion?

There will be eighteen tracks on Dandelion when it is released in April 2026.

But currently, we only have the names of two of the album’s songs: the record’s title track, ‘Dandelion’; and its first single, ‘Choosin’ Texas’, which Ella released in October 2025.

Listen to Dandelion's ultra-popular debut single 'Choosin' Texas' here:

Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas (Official Lyric Video)

Is Ella Langley going on tour in 2026?

Ella isn’t currently on tour in the US or internationally, but she is set to perform several times in the coming months on other artists’ tours.

Ella is joining Eric Church on his Free The Machine Tour in the US plus Toronoto, Canada in February, and she will also perform at some of Morgan Wallen’s Still The Problem Tour shows later this year.

She is also set to perform at festivals including Stagecoach, Rock The Country and Railbird.

It’s likely Ella will take Dandelion on tour herself sometime in the future.