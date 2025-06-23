Watch: Ella Langley’s adorable mini-me performer ‘steals the show’ from her and Riley Green

Ella and Riley were joined on stage by an adorable 'mini-me' Ella. Picture: Instagram (Ella Langley)

By Hannah Watkin

Ella and Riley made a young fan’s day by inviting her on stage at Barefoot Country Music Fest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ella Langley and Riley Green invited an adorable young fan to join them to sing ‘you look like you love me’ at a recent festival.

The duo were performing at Barefoot Country Music Fest and celebrating the one year anniversary of their hit duet when they invited seven-year-old Cecilia to join them for the occasion.

Cecilia also had an anniversary to celebrate, as she was celebrating her seventh birthday too.

“Miss Cecilia, the birthday girl helped me & @rileyduckman celebrate one year of 'you look like you love me' last night,” Ella Langley wrote on her Instagram on Sunday (June 22).

There she also shared the adorable video (above) which showed brave Cecilia performing alongside the two stars in front of a large festival crowd. As Riley commented, the young singer "stole the show"!

Cecilia and Ella were put in touch after a video of Cecilia singing the country star’s song with an impressive southern twang went viral, and was eventually reposted by Ella herself a couple of weeks ago.

“Me and this girl are same same,” Ella captioned her repost, which helped share Cecilia’s performance with more of the world.

Cecillia's mother – who posted the original video – then asked her daughter’s new fans to help “make some birthday magic happen” by getting Ella to send her a birthday message.

“Ella Langley reposted and commented on a video of my daughter singing her heart out to 'you look like you love me!' — her FAVORITE song!” Ally said in a TikTok posted on June 13.

“Cecilia is turning seven soon, and her biggest birthday wish is to get a special shoutout from Ella herself... She adores her music, cute outfits, and sings it non-stop around the house!

“Let’s see if we can make some birthday magic happen. @Ella Langley , if this finds you — we’d be forever grateful for a quick birthday wish for your biggest little fan!” Ally’s full message read.

Of course, Ella’s team ended up arranging a lot more than just a birthday video for the adorable singer!