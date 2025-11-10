Watch Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen perform very special duet

By Hannah Watkin

Ella was joined by the ‘I’m the Problem’ singer on the last night of her still hungover tour.

Ella Langley delighted fans on Friday night (November 7) when she brought out Morgan Wallen to join her for a duet.

On what was the last date of the 26-year-old singer’s still hungover tour, Ella surprised fans by inviting Morgan onto the stage to perform a song with her.

Rather than cover anything from either of the two’s own back catalogue, the pair performed a cover of Jason Isbell’s ‘Cover Me Up’ – a song which Morgan is well known for covering at shows and on Dangerous: The Double Album.

But here was Morgan's first time singing the song as a duet, making the unique performance one for the history books for all those present at Nashville's famous Ryman Auditorium.

Watch Morgan and Ella's performance below:

Before inviting Morgan onto the stage, Ella revealed to her fans she’d been “trying to convince” Morgan to join her to sing this song at a show “for so long, and it has honestly taken two whole tours to do this".

After taking to the stage, Morgan joked: “Yeah, it takes a lot more than an awards show to get me out to Broadway these days,” in reference to how he has been absent from several awards shows, including the Nashville-based CMAs, over the past few years.

The 32-year-old singer didn’t even acknowledge his 2024 Entertainer of the Year win until four months after the event.

Ella Langley at 2024's CMA Awards. Picture: Getty

At the same show, Ella took home the Musical Event of the Year award for her ‘you look like you love me’ duet with Riley Green.

At Friday’s show, Ella also treated fans to a live version of her latest duet track, ‘Never Met Anyone Like You’, with special guest HARDY.

Celebrating the "dream come true" show later on her social media, Ella penned: “Night two at @theryman & the very last show of the Hungover era... Thank you, Nashville. I’ll never forget these shows.”