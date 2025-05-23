Exclusive

Eric Church hints he has ‘big stack’ of unreleased songs ready for more albums

Eric Church has teased he has lots more music to release in the near future. Picture: Alamy/Video Screengrab

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Hands of Time’ artist recently released his eighth album, Evangeline vs. The Machine.

Eric Church has hinted that he has lots of unreleased songs just waiting for him to record a new album.

Speaking with Smooth Country’s Eamonn Kelly, the ‘Guys Like Me’ singer revealed his latest album gives just a small insight into the “big stack” of songs which he’s penned over the past five years.

Although his previous album Heart and Soul was released in April 2021, it was recorded pre-Covid, meaning Eric had four-to-five years’ worth of material ready for recording by the time he started working on album number eight.

Watch Eric and Eamonn's interview below:

Eric Church talks 'Evangeline vs. The Machine' album, family life & humanitarian work

“[I’d been doing] a lot of songwriting, but when we got the musicians together, the strings, the horns, the choir, not every song fit the musicians and not all the musicians fit the songs,” Eric said, explaining how he chose which songs to release on this year’s record.

“It was kind of a dance between what our material was and what the album ended up being,” he added.

As a result, the country star admitted: “I’ve got a big stack [of unreleased songs].”

Music magic

Working on his latest album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, Eric worked with a larger musical ensemble than he had done in the past, but every song still started out as just him singing with his guitar.

Eric Church - Hands Of Time (Live From The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards)

Eric Church performing in 2023. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about developing his work with an orchestra, the ‘Drink in My Hand’ singer said he was amazed by how the musicians he worked with “took the creativity to places that I didn’t conceive when I wrote the songs.

“As someone who’s creative and writes songs all the time, that’s a fun thing, that’s an interesting thing. That intrigues me, when I hear my own songs being done in a way that I never thought about.”

Future albums will likely be produced in a totally different way again, however. “If I did the next album this way, I would just be doing this again. So I would expect it to go a different way next time, just because that’s my nature,” Eric teased.

Keeping things fresh is very important to the 48-year-old singer, who is known for not sticking to a setlist during tours.

Eric Church - Springsteen (Official Music Video)

“More times than not” the musician finds “magic” in the first take of songs which he records with his team in the studio, also.

Therefore, even though he records more takes, the first is often the one which ends up on his albums.

Young at heart

The “organic” nature of the first take “is something you can’t replicate,” Eric told Eamonn.

“99 per cent of the time, it is the first take that ends up being the one that is the best one because nobody’s- they don't know where they’re going yet.

Eric Church performing in Nashville in 2016. Picture: Alamy

“They’re just playing, they’re just singing, they’re following each other, they’re locking eyes and they’re being musicians, and that’s what’s always intrigued me about live music,” he added.

Eric's most recent single, ‘Hands of Time’, reflects the singer’s enthusiasm for staying young in the studio.

“As I [get older], I look for ways to try to feel younger, and music makes me feel younger,” he said.

“[Hands of Time] is about that. It’s about all the ways that I try to rewind the clock and take some years off my life.”