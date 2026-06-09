Florida Georgia Line reunion: What's next for Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley?

Florida Georgia Line reunion: What's next for Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley? Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

The duo made their reunion official at CMA Fest 2026.

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Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have been hinting at a Florida Georgia Line reunion for months.

The duo went their separate ways in 2022 in pursuit of solo careers – Hubbard releasing his self-titled LP in 2023, and Strong in 2024; and Kelley releasing Tennessee Truth in 2024, and Sunshine State of Mind Season Two, Chapter One, in 2025.

But their fans kept asking the same thing: When is their "indefinite hiatus" going to end?

Finally, in 2026, after months of teasing a reunion, they performed on stage together at CMA Fest 2026.

Here's everything we know so far about Florida Georgia Line's reunion:

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have been hinting at a Florida Georgia Line reunion. Picture: Getty

Tyler Hubbard focused about his solo career but says "never say never" to Florida Georgia Line reunion

Are Florida Georgia Line back together?

Yes! After announcing their "indefinite hiatus" in 2022, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are a duo once again.

The pair took to the stage at Nashville's Nissan Stadium during this year's CMA Fest, announcing to the crowd: "We back, baby!"

Watch their reunion below.

What's next for Florida Georgia Line?

Naturally, fans are wondering what the plan is following Florida Georgia Line's CMA Fest reunion.

New music? An international tour? Well... we don't actually know yet.

The duo's official Instagram account (@floridageorgialine) has been pretty active since their reunion on June 4.

There's only a handful of posts on the account at the moment, the first being a video collaboration with Spotify and Hot Country, captioned: "THE BOYS ARE BACK."

Another post features a montage video of Hubbard and Kelley performing at this year's CMA Fest Spotify House showcase, with the caption, "Like we never left".

Some news outlets are speculating that FGL might drop a new single when CMA Fest highlights air on June 25 – but there's no solid evidence.

Looks like we'll have to watch this space for any announcements.

Fans are wondering what the plan is following Florida Georgia Line's reunion. Picture: Getty

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Why did Florida Georgia Line split in 2022?

Florida Georgia Line's public dynamic shifted in 2020, when Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, chose to unfollow Brian Kelley on social media.

Fans speculated the rift was caused by political disparities: Tyler and Hayley openly supported Kamala Harris at the time, while Brian and his wife, Brittney Kelley, criticized supporters of Joe Biden.

Speaking to SiriusXM’s Exit 209 in November 2020, Hubbard said: “I unfollowed BK for a few days while we were through this political, you know, in the middle of this election and everything going on.

“And, and I even called him and told him, I said, ‘Hey buddy, I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your stories right now. So I’m just going to, so that’s why I’m unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You’re still my brother.’

"I just didn’t want to see it every time I opened Instagram. And so it wasn’t a big deal.”

See the full timeline of events here.